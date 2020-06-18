Santa Clara, Calif., and Bloomington, Minn., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®), the world's leading specialty foundry and a longtime supplier of microelectronics to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and SkyWater Technology, a U.S.-based and owned Trusted Foundry, today announced the companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to manufacture secure solutions for the U.S. defense industrial base and cooperate on development of emerging technologies. The partnership will strengthen domestic supply and provide secure access to advanced technologies, while extending the availability and sustainability of Trusted semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.

GF’s proven track record as a longtime supplier of secure semiconductor solutions for the defense industry dovetails with SkyWater’s focus on developing capabilities for enabling critical microelectronics technologies for national security applications. Notably, SkyWater is bringing to market a 90nm Strategic Rad-Hard process technology via an up to $170M DoD investment which, when combined with diverse GF platforms, will provide a richer portfolio of key defense technology offerings. The collaboration is also exploring possibilities for dual fab processing that would streamline access to secure technologies for defense programs. Additionally, as a part of the MOU, GF and SkyWater will align technology roadmaps and leverage unique and complementary capabilities for development and high-volume production path to market for advanced computing, artificial intelligence and related technologies.

“SkyWater’s strategic relationship with the U.S. government provides distinct value and through this developing partnership accelerates our collective commitment to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities while streamlining access for aerospace and defense clients,” said Mike Hogan, senior vice president and general manager of AIM SBU and Aerospace and Defense at GF. “As Trusted semiconductor manufacturers, we are in a unique position to extend the availability of advanced technologies, while ensuring a secure eco-system for dual domestic sourcing to serve the U.S. government and its technology needs for the future.”

“GF’s support of defense programs is long and distinguished and we’re excited to begin a new chapter of cooperation to enhance our support for this important community,” said Dr. Brad Ferguson, Chief Technology Officer and Sr. Government Relations Executive at SkyWater Technology. “This MOU shows proactive industry cooperation that can complement developing government policy focused on restoring American leadership for semiconductor manufacturing.”

Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), a longtime partner with the Essex-based fab, said, “This partnership helps strengthen a secure supply chain for our nation’s most sensitive technology. Americans and Vermonters especially have long been leaders in designing and manufacturing highly advanced technology. The agreement announced today will improve U.S. competitiveness and leadership in this vital sector.”

Minnesota Congressman, Dean Phillips, stated, “I'm on a mission to inspire collaboration and bring more of our hard-earned tax dollars back to Minnesota. I'm pleased that the agreement between SkyWater in Bloomington and GlobalFoundries accomplishes both. This partnership will help ensure that Minnesota continues to be a national leader in advanced technology and high-skill job creation.”

