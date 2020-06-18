MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: LVGO), the leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, today announced the findings of two studies that demonstrate how remote monitoring technologies can utilize continuous and unique data insights via its AI+AI® engine to better inform care decisions and outcomes. The research findings were presented at the American Diabetes Association’s 80th Scientific Sessions: A Virtual Experience held on June 12-16, 2020.



The first study, Predictors of Emergency Department and Inpatient Admissions after Hypo- and Hyperglycemic Events: Leveraging Remote Monitoring Data of People with Diabetes, included 7,633 study participants and used Livongo’s cellular-enabled blood glucose monitor and remote monitoring capabilities to determine specific predictors which may lead to a hypoglycemic or hyperglycemic event. The study determined that a gap in days between checking, more ‘Missed Medication’ tags, fewer ‘Before Breakfast’ tags, new users of oral diabetes medications, and other factors were predictors associated with future emergency department and inpatient visits due to a hypoglycemic event. It also found that models pairing blood glucose values with rich data including time of day, meal tags, medication use, and feeling tags are more likely to predict those who are at a higher-risk of costly care interventions than models using blood glucose data alone.

The second study, Is Activation, Behaviors, and Attitudes to Managing Care Associated with Utilization of a Remote Diabetes Monitoring Platform (RDMP) and Improvement of A1c, was conducted in collaboration with Eli Lilly & Company and included 1,089 participants. The study found a direct correlation between improvements in Diabetes Empowerment Scale-Short Form (DES-SF) and increased platform utilization. In addition, participants who used the Livongo platform more regularly and those who achieved measurable improvements in Diabetes Distress Scale 17 (DDS17) experienced better glycemic control.

“Through Livongo’s ability to collect a breadth of real-time data points, including meal tags and feeling tags, we are able to build out comprehensive Member profiles and direct interventions and features from our platform that lead to improved clinical outcomes,” said Dr. Bimal Shah, Chief Medical Officer of Livongo and senior author of the studies. “As Livongo’s AI+AI engine aggregates more data, our platform continues to improve by providing a more personalized care experience. We are able to leverage a combination of machine learning and clinical studies to continue to improve outcomes, drive down health care costs, improve utilization, and empower people to better manage their diabetes.”

Through its AI+AI engine, Livongo uses a connected ecosystem to aggregate data, which includes cellular-enabled devices and integration with continuous glucose monitors, and then applies advanced data science to create detailed Member profiles that includes personal health and medication trends. Livongo provides Members with cellular-enabled devices, supplies, and access to digital coaching and time with certified health coaches for real-time support and goal setting at no cost.

Last year at the American Diabetes Association’s 79th Scientific Sessions held in San Francisco, California, Livongo announced a separate study in collaboration with Eli Lilly & Company that demonstrated 94 percent of Livongo program Members who participated in a program survey achieved improved Diabetes Empowerment Scale – Short Form (DES-SF) or Diabetes Distress Scale 2 (DDS2) in year one; effectively improving confidence in diabetes self-management while decreasing burnout related to diabetes management.

About Livongo

Livongo empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that focus on the whole person and make it easier to stay healthy. Using its AI+AI® engine, Livongo's team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized, and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when and where they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter .

