The Global Plasma Surface Treatment Machine market accounted for $454.71 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $768.22 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing deployment of plasma surface treatment machines in various industries and technological advancements. However, the high cost of maintenance is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



By end user, the automotive segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of the wide applications of plasma in this sector. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the development of production facilities in the major economies of the region.



Some of the key players in Plasma Surface Treatment Machine Market include Arcraft Plasma Equipments, Plasma Etching Technology, Plasma Air, Henniker Plasma, Harrick Plasma, Tri-Star Technologies, Weldsafe Limited, AST Products Inc, PETS Inc, and Tonson Hightech.



6 Global Plasma Surface Treatment Machine Market, By hnlg

6.2 Vuum lm lutn

6.3 tmhr lm lutn



9.2 ltrn & ltrl

9.3 utmtv



