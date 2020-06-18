Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Occupant Classification System (OCS) - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) market accounted for $1.56 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.31 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Rising developments in sensor technology and severe safety norms for vehicles to pass the NCAP test ratings are the major factors driving the market growth.



Based on light-duty vehicle type, the mid-size class segment is likely to have a huge demand as they are getting equipped with the popular features that are fitted in luxury vehicles. With a new variation of models these vehicles are getting innovative. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of world's most populated countries like China and India & developed countries like Japan and South Korea. They are the biggest producer of vehicles across the world. In addition, vehicle passive safety norms in these countries are improving day by day.



Some of the key players profiled in the Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market include ZF, TE Connectivity, TCS Corporation, Shanghai Shanben Industrial E.& I. Co Ltd, Robert Bosch, Nidec Corporation, Keihin Corporation, Joyson Safety Systems, IEE Sensing, Denso, Continental, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Autoliv, Aptiv AND Aisin Seiki.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sensors

5.3 Airbag Control Unit (ACU)



6 Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market, By Sensor Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Seat Belt Tension Sensor

6.3 Wired

6.4 Wireless

6.5 Pressure Sensor



7 Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market, By Sales Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aftermarket

7.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



8 Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market, By Light Duty Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mid-Size Class

8.3 Luxury Class

8.4 Economy Class



9 Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

9.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

9.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

9.5 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



10 Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling



ZF

TE Connectivity

TCS Corporation

Shanghai Shanben Industrial E.& I. Co Ltd

Robert Bosch

Nidec Corporation

Keihin Corporation

Joyson Safety Systems

IEE Sensing

Denso

Continental

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Autoliv

Aptiv

Aisin Seiki

