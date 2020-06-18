Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urea: 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world urea market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for urea.
Report Scope
COVID-19 Impact
Key report benefits:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: UREA PROPERTIES AND USES
2. UREA MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. UREA WORLD MARKET
3.1. World urea capacity
3.2. World urea production
3.3. Urea consumption
3.4. Urea global trade
3.5. Urea prices in the world market
4. UREA REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
4.1. Urea European market analysis
4.2. Urea Asia Pacific market analysis
4.3. Urea North American market analysis
4.4. Urea Latin American market analysis
4.5. Urea Africa & Middle East market analysis
5. UREA MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Urea capacity and production forecast up to 2030
5.2. Urea consumption forecast up to 2030
5.3. Urea market prices forecast up to 2030
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE UREA MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. UREA FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. UREA END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
