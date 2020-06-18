Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urea: 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world urea market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for urea.



Report Scope



The report covers global, regional and country markets of urea

It describes present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data showing urea capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on urea manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of urea in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Urea market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

COVID-19 Impact

as uncertainty in overall global economy is further increasing as a result of continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the report forecasts are being revised

the market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are provided in the report

the report will present three possible scenarios of market development: optimistic, pessimistic and middling

Key report benefits:



Your knowledge of urea market will become wider

Analysis of the urea market as well as detailed knowledge of both global and regional factors impacting the industry will take you one step further in managing your business environment

You will boost your company's business/sales activities by getting an insight into urea market

Your search for prospective partners and suppliers will be largely facilitated

Urea market forecast will strengthen your decision-making process

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: UREA PROPERTIES AND USES



2. UREA MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. UREA WORLD MARKET

3.1. World urea capacity

3.2. World urea production

3.3. Urea consumption

3.4. Urea global trade

3.5. Urea prices in the world market



4. UREA REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

4.1. Urea European market analysis

4.2. Urea Asia Pacific market analysis

4.3. Urea North American market analysis

4.4. Urea Latin American market analysis

4.5. Urea Africa & Middle East market analysis



5. UREA MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Urea capacity and production forecast up to 2030

5.2. Urea consumption forecast up to 2030

5.3. Urea market prices forecast up to 2030



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE UREA MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. UREA FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. UREA END-USE SECTOR

8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qxhs6b

