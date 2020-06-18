West Palm Beach, Fla., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discover The Palm Beaches, the official tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County in southeast Florida, has debuted a comprehensive resource of more than 70 offers and travel deals throughout the destination’s iconic hotels and celebrated activities. For a limited time, offers such as free hotel nights, Florida/Georgia resident rates and resort credits can be enjoyed by locals and visitors ready for a staycation or vacation.

Palm Beach County is the largest county east of the Mississippi River, spanning more than 2,300 square miles that are brought to life by 39 vibrant cities and towns. Pristine beaches stretch for 47 miles, where inviting beach towns can be explored by foot or bicycle, such as downtown Delray Beach, Lake Worth, Palm Beach, Singer Island and Jupiter. While in the destination, a variety of open-air activities are available, including watersport and boating rentals, snorkeling and diving more than 160 artificial reefs, exploring more than 85 parks and natural areas with hundreds of miles of trails, and sampling the eclectic farm-fresh dining offerings.

Following a cautious, phased approach to re-opening businesses, The Palm Beaches tourism community is prepared to welcome back guests, who are comfortable to do so, with ‘open palms.’ Palm Beach County is one of the first destinations in the United States, and the first and only destination in Florida, to pursue the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation on a destination-wide basis. Visitors to the region are encouraged to review the Traveler Information page, which contains helpful information when traveling to The Palm Beaches.

A sampling of special offers in The Palm Beaches currently include:

Hotels:

Aloft Delray Beach

202 SE Fifth Ave., Delray Beach, FL. 561-469-0550.

The newly opened Aloft in downtown Delray Beach is offering a discounted room rate of $109 for the Aloft King (one bed) or the Queen Room (two beds). The usual rate is $169-plus. You also get free self-parking, late checkout and two free house ales from Saltwater Brewery.

Best Western Palm Beach Lakes

1800 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL. 561-683-8810.

Located directly across from the Palm Beach Outlets and off exit 71 on I-95, the Best Western Palm Beach Lakes has two active offers. First, Florida and Georgia residents can receive 20% off until the end of September. Second, guests who stay three nights can get a fourth night free.

Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center

5150 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton, FL. 561-392-4600.

All Florida residents can book a room for the discounted $99 rate through September. This amounts to a 25 to 35% discount, since currently rooms cost about $139 a night.

Boca Raton Resort and Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL. 561-447-3000.

The magnificent “pink palace” has launched its “Your Summer Restored" package, where the fourth night is free, breakfast is included, you get a $50 daily resort credit and the resort fees for golf, tennis, Flowrider and children’s meals are all waived. There is a three-night minimum stay for the Beach Club and Yacht Club, and a seven-night stay minimum for Bungalows. The package is available until Sept. 30.

The Brazilian Court Hotel

301 Australian Ave, Palm Beach, FL. 561-655-7740.

Voted the No. 3 among “Top 15 Hotels in Florida” by Conde Nast Traveler 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards and countless other accolades, this intimate, boutique hotel that’s located just steps from Worth Avenue is offering Florida residents a rate starting at $189 per night with complimentary parking. The reduced rate is a savings ranging from 10% to 20%, as rates currently start at $212 in June.

The Breakers Palm Beach

One South County Road, Palm Beach, FL. 561-655-6611.

Founded on the sands of Palm Beach in 1896, The Breakers is the Grande Dame of luxury hotels in Florida, if not the United States, known for its gracious staff and seaside glamour. This summer, from May through Sept. 30, enjoy Complimentary Daily Benefits; with so many amenities, there is plenty to stay occupied for days on end. Free benefits include daily signature breakfast for all guests; meals for kids ages 12 and under; unlimited access to the Ocean Fitness center; outdoor fitness classes, including cycling and water aerobics; unlimited tennis court time; high-speed WiFi throughout the property; and, as always, no resort fee. In addition, now through Dec.17, guests who stay six consecutive nights can enjoy the sixth night free. Rates start at $365 per room, per night. For a full list of amenities and the resort’s re-opening policies, dates and times, click here.

Canopy West Palm Beach Downtown

380 Trinity Place, West Palm Beach, FL. 561-655-0404.

The Canopy West Palm Beach Downtown hotel, which postponed its scheduled March opening due to COVID-19, opened its doors to guests on May 21. The Canopy is the first Florida location for this luxury Hilton brand, and features 150 rooms rising 13-stories high, with locally-inspired designs and artwork throughout, including a six-story, fiber-optic art installation created to reflect Banyan tree roots and a 60-foot tall green wall made of 165-year old barn wood. All Florida residents can get 10% off their room rate, which normally ranges from $149-$289. Hilton Honors members receive 12% off.

Casa Grandview

1410 Georgia Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL. 561-655-8932.

This intimate, AAA Four-Diamond historic hideaway is offering a starting rate of $189 per night for Florida residents. Guests also receive complimentary WiFi and free parking.

The Chesterfield Palm Beach

363 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach, FL. 561-659-5800.

A striking historical building in Palm Beach, the luxurious AAA Four-Diamond Chesterfield Palm Beach exudes old-world European charm with 53 beautifully designed rooms and suites. The boutique hotel is a member of the Red Carnation Hotel Collection and Small Luxury Hotels of the World. Some of the property’s most popular amenities include a traditional English afternoon tea, live music and a delectable menu in the Leopard Lounge, and special treats for children including their own robes and slippers, board games, coloring books and beach toys. Two attractive deals include “A Night on Us,” where guests receive every third night free and “Book Now, Pay Later,” where rooms are 20% off of the best available rate (as low as $148 a night) and is valid throughout 2020. The “Book Now, Pay Later” promotion is incredibly flexible, where no prepayment is required and cancellation is allowed up until 6 p.m. on the day of arrival.

Courtyard by Marriott Delray Beach

135 SE 6th Ave., Delray Beach, FL. 561-926-5833.

This 150-room Courtyard by Marriott with a swanky rooftop pool opened in Oct. 2019 and is located one block south of Atlantic Avenue and one block from the intracoastal. Now through Sept.30, the hotel is offering a “Stay a Little Longer on Us” promotion, where if you stay two nights, you get the third night for free. Room rates start at $129 per night.

Crane’s Beach House Boutique Hotel and Luxury Villas

82 Gleason St., Delray Beach, FL. 866-372-7263.

The 28-room, tropical boutique property features a variety of spacious accommodations, ranging from 350-square-foot kitchenette studios to 725-square-foot open floorplan villas with private patios and balconies, accessible by open-air walkways and no interior halls, with a tranquil pool as its centerpiece. The hotel is located one block from the beach and within walking distance to the restaurants and local shops on Atlantic Avenue. Upon check-in, guests will receive a Stay Safely welcome kit, which includes two disposable face masks, one pair of single-use gloves, two hand sanitizer packets and antiseptic wipes. Guests who stay two nights will receive a 10% discount on the nightly room rate; guests who stay three to four nights will receive 15% off; and guests who stay five nights or more will save 20%. Book by July 31 for travel through Oct. 15; based on availability, restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

100 S Ocean Blvd., Manalapan, FL. 800-328-0170 or 561-533-6000.

This fancifully fun, luxury resort will reopen on July 1, which happens to be the property’s seventh anniversary. To celebrate, Eau Palm Beach is offering its “Press Play” package, with rates starting at $409 per night, through Sept. 30. Guests will receive a $50 resort credit that can be used at its Forbes Five Star spa, dining venues, room service or retail shops. Located on seven acres of oceanfront, guests in need of fresh, ocean air have access to the resort’s private beach and two pools. For an extra dose of fun, spontaneous toasts at the adults-only Tranquility Pool will occur, courtesy of the resort’s champagne butler. Children and teens will have complimentary access to AquaNuts and Coast children and teen clubs, private beach access, including the use of beach chairs and umbrellas, nonmotorized water sports and more. Parents with children ages five to 12 can participate in the “Coastal Kids” food and beverage program for just $30 per day, where daily kids meals and unlimited juices, milk and soda at Temple Orange, Breeze Ocean Kitchen or Stir are included.

Fairfield Inn and Suites Delray Beach

910 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, FL. 561-279-2900.

Located off of I-95 and Atlantic Avenue, guests of Fairfield Inn and Suites Delray Beach are centrally located near Saltwater Brewery, Lake Ida, downtown Delray Beach, Pineapple Grove, the intracoastal and Delray Municipal Beach. All summer long, Florida residents can get 15% off regular rates by using the booking code “FR6.”

Grandview Gardens Bed & Breakfast

1608 Lake Ave., West Palm Beach, FL. 561-833-9023.

Grandview Gardens is a Spanish-Mediterranean inspired estate built in 1925 and on the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of the Interior, turned bed and breakfast. Nestled in a tropical garden on Howard Park, this property is adorned with the original pecky cypress two-story vaulted ceilings, coral stone fireplace, and terracotta floors. All five bedrooms have their own private entrances and French doors that lead to terraces overlooking the swimming pool located in the center of picturesque property. Throughout the end of June, rooms are $109, plus taxes.

Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham West Palm Beach

301 Lamberton Drive, West Palm Beach, FL. 561-472-7000.

Conveniently located just steps from the Palm Beach Outlets and I-95, this Hawthorn Suites includes amenities such as a heated outdoor pool, flat-screen televisions, free WiFi and kitchenettes with full-sized refrigerators and dishwashers. Florida and Georgia residents save 15%.

Hilton Palm Beach Airport

150 Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL. 561-684-9400.

Now through Sept. 30, Hilton Palm Beach Airport is offering a nightly rate of $89. Guests can enjoy the swimming pool a little longer before departing, thanks to a guaranteed late check out at 2 p.m. To book this offer, customers must call the hotel to make a reservation.

Hilton Singer Island Oceanfront/Palm Beaches Resort

3700 North Ocean Dr., Riviera Beach, FL. 561-848-3888.

Four miles of private beach, an outdoor swimming pool, an on-site seafood restaurant and tiki bar, this 100% smoking-free oceanfront hotel is a beach-lovers dream. Right now, the hotel is offering Florida residents a special savings. Call the hotel to book.

Hilton Garden Inn Palm Beach Gardens

3505 Kyoto Gardens Dr. Palm Beach Gardens, FL. 561-694-5833.

The 180-room Hilton Garden Inn is ideally located near The Gardens Mall and a few miles from the only State Park in Palm Beach County, John D. MacArthur Beach State Park. The “Staycation Package” offers 15% off standard rates, which is around $129 a night in June and July, and includes breakfast, an upgrade to lake view upon availability and late checkout (both, upon availability), and a 24-hour cancellation policy.

Hilton West Palm Beach

600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL. 561-231-6000.

Hilton West Palm Beach exudes a casual-chic appeal, especially around its playful swimming pool, where private cabanas and lounge chairs with umbrellas now have extra space between one another. Located across from Rosemary Square, and within walking distance from Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach, the intracoastal and the iconic Town of Palm Beach, this top-rated hotel currently has four special offers available through Sept. 30. First, the “Stay and Play” offer includes a $50 daily credit that can be used on property at its on-site restaurants, retail shops and parking. Second, “Another Day in Paradise” welcomes guests who stay three consecutive nights to stay the fourth night free. Third, Hilton West Palm Beach is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Month throughout June with a $89 nightly rate. This package includes comped parking, 15% off dinner at Galley and a $20 gift card for Rosemary Square. And lastly, the hotel has a Florida Resident Rate, where those with a valid ID can take 10% off the best available rate for non-Honors members and 12% off rate for Honors members. For more details about all of these offers and more, visit the hotel’s website.

Hyatt Place Delray Beach

104 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, FL. 561-330-3530.

Now through June 30, save 25% off on weekdays and 20% off Friday/Saturday standard rates at this family- and pet-friendly hotel located in the Pineapple Grove Arts district in downtown Delray Beach.

Hyatt Place West Palm Beach

295 Lakeview Ave., West Palm Beach, FL. 561-655-1454.

Located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach, this stylish Hyatt Place is offering 20% off the hotel’s best available rate. Additionally, guests are to enjoy a complimentary Grab ‘n’ Go breakfast and 50% discount on parking. Use the booking code “FLRR.” The offer is valid through Sept. 30.

Jupiter Beach Resort and Spa

5 N. A1A, Jupiter, FL. 561-746-2511.

Situated on 1,000 feet of secluded Atlantic Ocean shoreline, the 168-room Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa is home to two award-winning restaurants, an oceanfront pool, hot tub and state-of-the-art fitness center. Family-friendly activities range from basketball to tennis and movie nights to Sea Turtle Walks with local experts. Jupiter’s only oceanfront resort is offering a “Good Neighbor Discount,” which provides Florida and Georgia residents with up to 30% off stays through Dec. 17. June rates start at $208/night. Original rates prior to the discount start at $297/night.

Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort and Spa

Marriott Singer Island, 3800 N. Ocean Dr., Singer Island, FL. 561-340-1700.

Rising 21 stories above a beautiful stretch of palm-fringed sand, Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa is the only all-suite beachfront property in Palm Beach County. Each of its 193 suites offer spacious and stylish condo-style living in surroundings that are equally ideal for family vacations, romantic getaways and business travel. The décor is sleek and contemporary, with modern furnishings and a palette that evokes the sand, sea and sky. Dining choices range from exceptional American regional cuisine to casual Caribbean fare. Comfortably furnished outdoor spaces make the most of the Florida sun and sea breezes, inviting guests to relax poolside or sit nearby the firepit on the beach. One of the resort’s special offers is aptly called “Back to the Beach.” Use the booking code “YX1” for the daily resort fee of $35 to be waived, as well as free access to fitness classes, beach lounge chairs and a beach umbrella, and comped overnight valet parking. Rates start at $299 a night.

PGA National Resort & Spa

400 Ave of the Champions, Palm Beach Gardens, FL. 800-863-2819.

PGA National is a AAA Four-Diamond golf resort that has more than 800 acres of space to spread out. Popularly recognized as the host of prestigious golf events including the PGA TOUR’s Honda Classic, this resort is offering several special offers to welcome back guests. First, the “Summer Golf Escape and Play Package” includes luxury accommodations, grab and go breakfast from Pronto Café, a daily round of golf on the Fazio or Estates course and complimentary replay rounds. Second, the Florida Resident discount of 20% is available to everyone – even residents of other states. Next, guests who stay two consecutive nights can receive their third night free. Lastly, its “Dive In and Drive In” package gives guests a resort credit of a certain value depending on the number of nights booked; stay two nights and receive a $50 resort credit, stay three nights and receive a $75 resort credit, stay four nights and receive a $100 resort credit. For more information about these deals, please visit the resort’s website.

Seagate Hotel and Spa

1000 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, FL. 877-577-3242.

A member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.V.X. Collection, this 154-room beach-chic, boutique hotel brings the tranquility of the sea inside with its tranquil 7,000-gallon aquariums and 2,500-gallon shark tank. The two-part property has the main hotel located on the corner of Atlantic Avenue on the barrier island-side of downtown Delray Beach and the British Colonial-style Seagate Beach Club located on the beach, where amenities exclusive to club members and hotel guests include oceanfront dining, a swimming pool, cabana and watersport rentals, as well as beach chairs and umbrellas. Now through Sept. 30, The Seagate’s “Florida and Georgia Resident Offer” provides guests with a 10% discount and a $50 resort credit for a one-night stay or a $100 credit for two or more nights. With the discount, room rates start at $149 per night. There is also a “Summer Stay & Play Golf Package,” valid for stays now through Sept. 30, where every one-night stay comes with a complimentary 18-hole round of golf at the hotel’s 300-acre, 18-hole Championship golf course. Use promo code SUMGOLF when booking to redeem.

Activities

Arts Garage

94 NE 2nd Ave Delray Beach, FL. 561-450-6357.

Free Admission to Artists in Quarantine Exhibit. Grassroots Gallery presents Artists In Quarantine, a group show featuring paintings, sculpture, photography and video by local artists. The exhibition explores how enforced social isolation and unfamiliar boundaries - visible and not - have affected the creative process and art production. In addition to a traditional gallery exhibition, Grassroots Gallery will feature artists' work on the Arts Garage website, alongside videos created by artists and staff showcasing virtual tours, artists interviews, and live painting performances intended to enrich the viewing experience and explore the context of spotlighted artwork. Art exhibition tours offered by appointment to parties of 3 or less. Please email info@artsgarage.org to schedule.

Bella Reina Spa

815 George Bush Blvd., Delray Beach, FL. 561-231-2282.

Winner of Best Day Spa in North America, Bella Reina Spa is known for the most talented team in the business. This pint-size powerhouse spa offers state of the art treatments featuring the best in beauty. Signature spa services include the Zen nano-tech facial, queen’s pedicure, French jade infrared slimming wrap, European waxing services and vegan makeup. During the month of June, guests who book a spa service will receive a Happiness Gift, valued at over $99.

Boca Raton Museum of Art

501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL. 561-392-2500.

Free admission through Sept. 30. The Boca Museum of Art is a leading cultural institution in South Florida, achieving international recognition for its dynamic changing exhibitions and distinguished permanent collection.

Get Wet Watersports

Get outside on the water with one of Get Wet Watersports’ tours – paddle boarding, snorkel, catamaran, parasailing and much more. Now through Sept. 30, firefighters and first responders who live in Florida will receive a 10% discount. Mention “Discover The Palm Beaches” when booking to redeem.

Lion Country Safari

2003 Lion Country Safari Road, West Palm Beach, FL. 561-793-1084.

Lion Country Safari is Florida’s largest drive-through safari with over 1,000 animals on 320 acres and is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Admission is regularly $39 for adults, $35 for seniors, $30 for children; however, during the month of June admission has been reduced to $17 per person. Lion Country Safari is currently open for drive-through safari, only.

Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum

500 Captain Armour's Way, Jupiter, FL. 561-747-8380.

As the oldest structure in Palm Beach County, dating to the 1860s, the Jupiter Lighthouse is a treasured gem. The location is regarded as an impressive point of land that sits at the junction of the Loxahatchee River and Jupiter Inlet, which for thousands of years had been a meeting place for ancient Indian tribes. It now sits on the 120-acre federally designated Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse Outstanding Natural Area, one of only three ONAs in the United States. Guests are welcome to climb the 105 steps to the top on a self-guided audio tour, explore the historic grounds and visit the gift shop filled with local treasures. Now through Sept. 30, admission is specially priced at $12 for adults, $10 for U.S. Veterans and seniors, $6 for children aged six to 18, and free for children five and younger.

Manatee Queen

1065 North Ocean Boulevard (A1A), Jupiter, FL. 561-744-2191.

The Manatee Queen Tour Boat travels the intracoastal waterway and Jupiter Inlet. Now through Sept. 30, a 10% discount is available to fire fighters and first responders in Florida. Mention “Discover The Palm Beaches” when booking to redeem the offer.

Paddle Boarding Palm Beach LLC

200 E. 13th St., Riviera Beach, FL. 561-313-6011.

Paddle along the smooth current of the intracoastal waterway with Paddle Boarding Palm Beach. Now through Sept. 30, a 10% discount is available to fire fighters and first responders in Florida. Mention “Discover The Palm Beaches” when booking to redeem the offer.

Parasailing Palm Beach

98 Lake Dr. West Palm Beach, FL. 800-2FLYNOW.

Float high above the blue waters of The Palm Beaches on a parasailing experience. Now through Sept. 30, a 10% discount is available to fire fighters and first responders in Florida. Mention “Discover The Palm Beaches” when booking to redeem the offer.

Rapids Water Park

6566 North Military Trail, Riviera Beach, FL. 561-848-6272.

Rapids Water Park is South Florida’s largest water park featuring 35-action packed acres of attractions including 42 thrilling water slides and attractions, including the Big Thunder and relaxing Lazy River. Now through Aug. 16, guests can save $10 off regular daily admission.

Visit Palm Beach

100 North Clematis St., West Palm Beach, FL. 561-881-9757.

Visit Palm Beach is a watersport outfitter and a visitor information center located at the Waterfront Commons Great Lawn in the heart of Downtown West Palm Beach. Activities include catamaran adventures, kayaking and paddle boarding, jet ski rentals, snorkel outings and fishing charters. Palm Beach County Residents can enjoy a 20% savings off all of Visit Palm Beach's 'Hakuna Matata' Catamaran Cruises when using promo code 'LocalFun' at checkout.

West Palm Beach Food Tours

561-331-1158.

This deliciously fun culinary tour is leading small groups of friends and family to restaurants that are favorites among locals, though still considered hidden gems. Guests sample a diverse array of cuisines, meet chefs and learn about the West Palm Beach culinary scene. Tickets are $69 per person, use code “delicious” to receive a $5 discount per person.

