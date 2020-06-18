



Investor Relations:

Vincent Biraud

Tel: +33 (0)1 47 54 50 87

Email: vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

CAPGEMINI

European company with capital of 1,355,597,592 euros

Head office in : Paris (17th) 11, rue de Tilsitt

330,703,844 RCS Paris

Paris, June 18, 2020.

Availability of a bond prospectus

Capgemini announces the availability of the prospectus with visa number 20-261 granted by the French financial authority (AMF, Autorité des Marchés Financiers) relating to the bond issue comprising a tranche of EUR 800 million 5-year notes, bearing a coupon of 0.625% (ISIN FR0013519048) and a tranche of EUR 800 million 10-year notes, bearing a coupon of 1.125% (ISIN FR0013519071).

Copies of the prospectus are available without charge at the head office of Capgemini SE, 11 rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris. The prospectus is also available on the website of the company (www.capgemini.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

