Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stationery Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Stationery Products market worldwide will grow by a projected US$25.8 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8%. Printing Supplies, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2% and reach a market size of US$108.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Printing Supplies market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.

As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$480.8 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$623.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Printing Supplies segment will reach a market size of US$5.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Stationery Products market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.5 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.

The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.

Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Stationery Products market landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Stationery Products - A Diverse and Dispersed Industry
  • Digitalization Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for Stationery Products
  • Writing Instruments Continue to Attract Demand
  • Digital Fatigue Triggers Revival of Interest in Penmanship and Printed Books
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Education Sector - A Major Market for Stationery Products
  • Rising Education Levels to Inject Demand
  • Seasonality is the Norm, Rather than an Exception
  • Digitization Impacts Demand for Conventional Office Supplies
  • Market Outlook
  • Developing Countries to Drive Global Growth
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Stationery Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Stationery
  • Demand for Personalized Stationery Gains Momentum
  • The Home Office - An Expanding Market Segment
  • New Office Starts & Corporate Expansions - Key to Growth for Office Supplies
  • Paper & Paper-Based Products - Traditional Revenue Contributors
  • Trends Dictating a Direct Face-Off of Paper Products with Digitization
  • Growing Trend towards Bullet-Journaling and Hand Lettering Support Sales of Writing Instruments and Notebooks
  • Rise in Adoption of Eco-Friendly Products
  • DIY Market Presents New Opportunities
  • Demand on Rise for Fundraising Calendars
  • Stationery Licensing Offers New Pockets of Growth
  • Rise in Sales of Gift-Wrap and Party Goods
  • Writing Instruments - A Review
  • Writing Instruments Growth Drivers (On a Scale of 1-10)
  • Pens/Markers - Less Fazed by Digital Media
  • Premium Fountain Pens Remain a Niche
  • Luxury Writing Instruments Garner Demand
  • Ergonomic Pens to Relieve Writers Cramp
  • Personalization of Pens Grows in Demand
  • Demand on Rise for Fashionable and Stylish Writing Instruments
  • Pens in the Competitive List of Gifts
  • The Green Trend' - Assaying the Environmental Cause
  • Pencil Makers Go the Digital Way
  • Binders and Notebooks Emerge as Fashionable Items
  • Envelopes Market - A Review
  • Favorable Demographics Augur Well for Educational Stationery Products Market
  • Youth Bulge Augurs Well for Stationery Products Market
  • Writing & Marking Instruments Reach Toddlers
  • Women - The Largest Home Office Users


4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

