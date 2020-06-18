Oslo, 18 June 2020: Yara International ASA today purchased 64,213 own shares in the market at an average price of NOK 357.9929 per share. The shares are purchased on behalf of and transferred to Yara executives taking part in Yara's Share Based Remuneration Program (SBR) approved by the Yara International ASA Board of Directors. The SBR shares are locked in for a period of three years after purchase, after which executives may keep or sell the shares at their discretion.





President and CEO Svein Tore Holsether purchased 2,719 LTIP shares. Following this purchase he owns 40,332 Yara shares.



EVP Europe Tove Andersen purchased 1,320 LTIP shares. Following this purchase she owns 12,682 Yara shares.



EVP Americas Lair Hanzen purchased 2,259 LTIP shares. Following this purchase he owns 18,340 Yara shares.



EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence Pål Hestad purchased 1,131 LTIP shares. Following this purchase he owns 5,593 Yara shares.



EVP Farming Solutions Terje Knutsen purchased 1,235 LTIP shares. Following this purchase he owns 12,766 Yara shares.



EVP Strategy and Communications Pablo Barrera Lopez purchased 1,129 LTIP shares. Following this purchase he owns 7,020 Yara shares.



EVP Africa & Asia Chrystel Monthean purchased 1,294 LTIP shares. Following this purchase she owns 1,899 Yara shares.



EVP HR and General Counsel Kristine Ryssdal purchased 1,129 LTIP shares. Following this purchase she owns 9,291 Yara shares.



EVP and Chief Financial Officer Lars Røsæg purchased 1,211 LTIP shares. Following this purchase he owns 6.213 Yara shares.



SVP Investor Relations Thor Giæver purchased 444 LTIP shares. Following this purchase he owns 5,403 Yara shares.



Chief Internal Audit Officer Petter Jessen purchased 484 LTIP shares. Following this purchase he owns 7,864 Yara shares.



Vice President Corporate Communications Kristin Nordal purchased 377 LTIP shares. Following this purchase she owns 756 Yara shares.





Contact



Thor Giæver, Investor Relations

Cellular (+47) 480 75 356

E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com





About Yara



Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly and high-yielding crop nutrition solutions for the world’s farming community and food industry.



Yara’s ambition is to be the Crop Nutrition Company for the Future. We are committed to creating value for our customers, shareholders and society at large, as we work to develop a more sustainable food value chain. To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of agriculture and food production.



Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With our integrated business model and a worldwide presence of around 16,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, we offer a proven track record of responsible and reliable returns. In 2019, Yara reported revenues of USD 12.9 billion.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



