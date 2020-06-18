New York, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Specialty Paper market is projected to reach USD 36.77 Billion by 2027. Critical factors such as increasing demand for the product to enhance equipment efficiency and process productivity across application industries drive the industry. Market growth is attributable to changes in packaging and equipment mechanisms, and growth in e-commerce. The need for packaging and labeling of delivery goods has increased, and is expected to grow forthcoming years due to the rise in home delivery services. Consumer goods is the segment with the fastest growth and holds the largest share of the e-commerce sector. It actually increases consumer appetite as advertising, and marketing is the major segment for generating revenue for the global industry

The market is gaining traction due to its growing applications in e-commerce activities such as packaging, storage, and transport. Other important applications of specialty papers other than high-end packaging items include printing and decorating invitations. Such products are either processed separately or converted into specialized form by the application of pulp chemicals.

Specialty papers are specific types of paper tailored to specific end-use applications, with unique features and properties. The raw material used for specialty paper is pulp which is pumped into the paper-making machine. The paper is then processed with different chemicals to prepare it for a particular purpose. Specialty paper has emerged as a lucrative segment to the paper industry. They are present in the daily lives of consumers, from currencies to coffee filters, decoration papers and insulating material.

The COVID-19 impact:

The Covid-19 pandemic is affecting society and the worldwide economy. The effect of this pandemic is rising day by day, impacting the supply chain as well as growing fear among the consumer segments. The cumulative impact of the pandemic affects the production cycle of different products from chemicals and materials, and much more. Trade barriers further restrict the prospect of demand-supply. Since governments of different regions have already declared complete lockdown and partial closure of the industry, the overall development cycle is adversely affected, hampering the global demand for specialty paper.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Increasing hygiene awareness and a high number of food service outlets will significantly raise tissue paper consumption, which forms one of the dominant segments in specialty paper.

Specialty paper is widely used for packaging takeout products in the food service segment. The increased consumption of packaged food products is propelling the market for specialty paper.

Calcium silicate is one of the most commonly used materials, primarily for heat preservation, used for industrial protection. The physical properties allow it to develop into various shapes and can be reinforced with different materials with the ultimate purpose of obtaining enhanced protective property.

Many of the major market participants have increased investment in R&D programs in recent years, contributing to the development of many revolutionary products. Strategic collaborations among specialty paper providers are growing exponentially, as companies concentrate on strategies for inorganic growth.

In March 2019, With the acquisition of Linkx Packaging Systems, WestRock Company, supplier of differentiated paper and packaging solutions expanded its portfolio of automated packaging system offerings.

Key participants include Domtar Corporation, International Paper, Nippon Paper Group, Mondi Plc, Stora Enso, ITC Ltd, Oji Holdings Corporation, WestRock, Michelman Inc, Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Limited, and Fedrigoni, among others.

For this report, Reports and Data segmented the global Specialty Paper industry report based on product type, raw material type, application, and by Region for this study:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Packaging Paper

Printing Paper

Décor

Release Liner

Kraft

Thermal

Carbonless

Others

Raw Material Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Fillers

Binders

Pulp

Coatings

Additives

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Construction

Printing

Industrial

Packaging

Labeling

Medical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America U.S Europe

UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



