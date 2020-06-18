New York, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Specialty Paper market is projected to reach USD 36.77 Billion by 2027. Critical factors such as increasing demand for the product to enhance equipment efficiency and process productivity across application industries drive the industry. Market growth is attributable to changes in packaging and equipment mechanisms, and growth in e-commerce. The need for packaging and labeling of delivery goods has increased, and is expected to grow forthcoming years due to the rise in home delivery services. Consumer goods is the segment with the fastest growth and holds the largest share of the e-commerce sector. It actually increases consumer appetite as advertising, and marketing is the major segment for generating revenue for the global industry
The market is gaining traction due to its growing applications in e-commerce activities such as packaging, storage, and transport. Other important applications of specialty papers other than high-end packaging items include printing and decorating invitations. Such products are either processed separately or converted into specialized form by the application of pulp chemicals.
Specialty papers are specific types of paper tailored to specific end-use applications, with unique features and properties. The raw material used for specialty paper is pulp which is pumped into the paper-making machine. The paper is then processed with different chemicals to prepare it for a particular purpose. Specialty paper has emerged as a lucrative segment to the paper industry. They are present in the daily lives of consumers, from currencies to coffee filters, decoration papers and insulating material.
The COVID-19 impact:
The Covid-19 pandemic is affecting society and the worldwide economy. The effect of this pandemic is rising day by day, impacting the supply chain as well as growing fear among the consumer segments. The cumulative impact of the pandemic affects the production cycle of different products from chemicals and materials, and much more. Trade barriers further restrict the prospect of demand-supply. Since governments of different regions have already declared complete lockdown and partial closure of the industry, the overall development cycle is adversely affected, hampering the global demand for specialty paper.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For this report, Reports and Data segmented the global Specialty Paper industry report based on product type, raw material type, application, and by Region for this study:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Raw Material Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
