WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”) today announced that, further to its press releases of January 17, 2019 and December 4, 2019, its proposal entitled “DispersinB® the missing link in wound care – Clinical evaluation of DispersinB® to treat biofilm mediated antimicrobial resistance in non-healing chronic wound,” has received the U.S. Department of Defense’s (“DoD”) Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium Research Project Award (“MTEC Award”).



The MTEC Award will provide approximately $2.7 million USD in non-dilutive funding for the continued clinical development of the Company’s DispersinB® to treat biofilm-mediated antimicrobial resistance in non-healing chronic wounds.

“We are thrilled to receive this MTEC Award, which we believe is a testament and preliminary validation to both the DispersinB® technology as well as the dire need for a non-healing chronic wound treatment,” said Marc Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kane Biotech. “This award is transformative for our Human Health business and will support our work to identify the product’s optimal development and regulatory approval path.”

MTEC’s mission is to assist the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC) by providing cutting-edge technologies and supporting effective life cycle management to transition medical solutions to industry that protect, treat, and optimize Warfighters’ health and performance across the full spectrum of military operations.

Wound care is currently the most expensive area of HealthCare without a single solution and instead relies on multiple complex treatment modalities. Chronic wounds present a significant financial burden to the U.S. healthcare system. A 2018 study of Medicare data estimated the cost to treat these wounds at between $28 billion and $32 billion. The treatment of chronic wounds is a major challenge for health care providers, with a high failure rate leading to amputation, sepsis and deathi. One of the major reasons for this failure is the formation of bacterial biofilms, which are present in 60% of chronic woundsii,iii. Biofilm formation can make bacteria up to 1000 times more resistant to antibiotics, antimicrobial agents, disinfectants and also difficult for the host immune system to resolve by itselfiv. Ultimately, anti-biofilm therapies have the potential to significantly increase the ability of healthcare providers to effectively treat wound infections.

About Kane Biotech Inc.

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (57 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex®, bluestem™, silkstem™, coactiv+™ and Kane® are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE."

