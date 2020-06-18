Dallas, TX, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanford Sonoma, a Dallas-based manufacturing and fabrication company with a background in restaurant back-of-house furniture and fixtures is expanding their scope of work to meet the growing demands from health and education fields.

From March to June, the locally owned manufacturing company signed dozens of new clients specifically looking for fast, customized solutions in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

“Many businesses and organizations are dealing with unprecedented challenges and our goal is to provide peace of mind during these times by offering safe, tailor-made solutions that fit all of our client’s needs,” said Trinity Hall Senior Vice President of Business Development for Stanford Sonoma, LLC. “If you dream it, we can build it.”

Some of Stanford Sonoma’s recently completed projects for health and education industries include medical-grade stainless steel countertops, hands-free door pulls and contactless pick-up shelves.

Earlier this month, the low-cost foodservice custom equipment manufacturer and fabrication company outfitted their 300th restaurant with tables, serving lines, beverage bars and hostess stands. Stanford Sonoma’s team of design engineers and skilled craftsmen offer businesses, organizations and individuals a variety of services including commercial design, metal fabrication, millwork, reclaimed woodwork, product installation and more.

About Stanford Sonoma, LLC.

Stanford Sonoma is based in Dallas, Texas and is a private, family-owned custom manufacturer for stainless steel and millwork fabrications. Since 2017, Stanford Sonoma has expanded their custom solution offerings to service a variety of sectors including restaurants, healthcare, education and retail. They currently service 375 clients and have produced over 1,600 hand-crafted solutions for businesses across the U.S. In addition, Stanford Sonoma custom manufactures 100% all-natural premium hardwood barbecue pellets free of oils, binders, chemicals and preservatives. In 2018, the office of the Secretary of Defense formally recognized Stanford Sonoma as a certified Patriotic Employer for supporting their employee’s participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force. For more information, visit https://stanfordsonoma.com/ or call 469-930-0340.

