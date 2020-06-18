Lafayette, LA, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C. H. Fenstermaker & Associates, L.L.C. has announced the promotion of Travis Bodin, PLS, PMP to the position of Vice President of the firm’s Survey & Mapping Division. Mr. Bodin is a licensed professional surveyor in Louisiana and Texas and holds the certification of Project Management Professional. A proven leader with a clear vision, Mr. Bodin brings a high level of professionalism and accountability in matters involving the safety of his employees and the public, quality of client deliverables, and efficient project management.

Mr. Bodin is a 15-year veteran of the company, last serving as Survey & Mapping Operations Leader. Mr. Bodin began his Fenstermaker journey with the firm’s Engineering Division as a CAD Technician in 2004. From 2007 to 2012, he held the positions of Survey Technician, Engineering Aide, Survey Unit Manager and Surveyor I. In 2018 Mr. Bodin was named Survey Division Director and promoted to Survey Operation Leader in the same year. Throughout his tenure, his leadership of field and office personnel has advanced the mission of the company. His aptitude for communication serves him well as company ambassador to a multitude of clients, including oil & gas, pipeline and midstream companies, landowners, and local, state, and federal agencies.

Fenstermaker President, Charles Fenstermaker, shares his thoughts on the advancement of Mr. Bodin to this new position. “Travis joined the company in 2004 and has advanced progressively through our Engineering and Survey Departments. Shortly after accepting the Operations Leader position, Travis shared his vision of what he wanted to accomplish in the Survey Division. I knew then that his ideas, coupled with his leadership skills, were a winning combination. In the past two years, I’ve seen Travis align with the Survey team and work side-by-side with colleagues in all divisions to make things happen. I am confident that Travis is the right person for this job. He will lead the Survey Department in accomplishing great things.”

