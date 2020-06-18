SALT LAKE CITY, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JourneyTEAM has been named to the Bob Scott's Top 100 VARS for 2020. The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.



"We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARS," said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott's Insights). "This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field."

As a Microsoft 2019 US Partner of the Year for Dynamics 365 Business Central, JourneyTEAM helps companies find the perfect ERP solution to complement their digital transformation. JourneyTEAM has maintained the status of Top VAR for the last couple years thanks to their reliable and timely implementation services and deep background in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central , Dynamics GP , and the Power Platform (Power BI, Power Automate, Power Apps and Power Virtual Agent).

"JourneyTEAM is honored to be chosen as a Top 100 VAR by Bob Scott. We’ve had some innovative opportunities that are producing amazing results for our ERP clients. We look forward to organizations growing with us for their ERP needs." – Greg Crandell, ERP Practice Director

The selection is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year's Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable here.

Learn more about JourneyTEAM , or schedule a free consultation.

About JourneyTEAM

JourneyTEAM ( https://journeyteam.com ), headquartered in Draper, Utah, is a long-standing Microsoft Gold Partner that serves the technology needs of public and private organizations, including many of the world’s best-known brands. JourneyTEAM’s expert level consultants dive deep into the dynamics of an organization and solve complex issues that improve a company’s sales, marketing, productivity, collaboration, accounting, business intelligence, and security. The company provides consulting, migration, optimization, and implementation services specifically for Microsoft products. Founded in 1993, JourneyTEAM is privately held and makes technology work for you to fuel and drive your business. For more information or to schedule a demo, contact us today.

About ERP Global Insights:

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 21 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott's Insights newsletter—now known as ERP Global Insights—and website since 2009.

Dave Bollard, dave.bollard@journeyteam.com

