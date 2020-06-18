Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is embracing the arrival of barbecue season and the official start of summer by offering guests several delicious deals.
During the month of June, the world’s largest barbecue concept’s Smokin’ Summer of Savings includes these specials:
“Barbecue is a summertime staple, and whether you’re gathering with family in the backyard or dining in our restaurants, we want to ensure all of our guests get to savor true Texas-style barbecue this season,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.
