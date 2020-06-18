Dallas, TX, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is embracing the arrival of barbecue season and the official start of summer by offering guests several delicious deals.

During the month of June, the world’s largest barbecue concept’s Smokin’ Summer of Savings includes these specials:

Free Delivery – Order online or through the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app to receive free contactless delivery.

– Order online or through the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app to receive free contactless delivery. More for Monday – Kick off the week with any of Dickey’s Monday specials, including a $3 Classic Sandwich, a $6 Westerner Sandwich and a $9 Westerner Plate. ·

– Kick off the week with any of Dickey’s Monday specials, including a $3 Classic Sandwich, a $6 Westerner Sandwich and a $9 Westerner Plate. · Wild Westerner Wednesday – On Wednesdays only, enjoy a Wild Westerner Sandwich for just $7 or make it a plate with two sides for $10. The new Wild Westerner includes Pulled Pork, Jalapeño Cheddar Kielbasa, cheese, jalapeños, onions and Texas hot sauce for an extra spicy kick.

– On Wednesdays only, enjoy a Wild Westerner Sandwich for just $7 or make it a plate with two sides for $10. The new Wild Westerner includes Pulled Pork, Jalapeño Cheddar Kielbasa, cheese, jalapeños, onions and Texas hot sauce for an extra spicy kick. Kids Eat Free Sunday – Receive a free kid’s meal with an order of $10 or more using the code KEFOLO online at dickeys.com or through the Dickey’s App.

– Receive a free kid’s meal with an order of $10 or more using the code KEFOLO online at dickeys.com or through the Dickey’s App. Add Ribs Today – Add ribs by the bone to any sandwich or meat plate for just $2 each.

– Add ribs by the bone to any sandwich or meat plate for just $2 each. 2 for $24 – At participating locations, guests can order two 2 Meat Plates for $24, which includes their choice of two slow-smoked meats, two savory sides and a buttery roll.

– At participating locations, guests can order two 2 Meat Plates for $24, which includes their choice of two slow-smoked meats, two savory sides and a buttery roll. Deal of the Day – Visit Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to discover the Deal of the Day and local guest favorites.

– Visit Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to discover the Deal of the Day and local guest favorites. 10% Off Catering – Use code 10offcatering at checkout on dickeys.com to receive 10% off any catering order or call 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) to speak to a catering expert and receive a customized free quote.

“Barbecue is a summertime staple, and whether you’re gathering with family in the backyard or dining in our restaurants, we want to ensure all of our guests get to savor true Texas-style barbecue this season,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

