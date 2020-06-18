New York, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motor Soft Starters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899949/?utm_source=GNW

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Siemens AG; ABB Ltd.; General Electric Company; Schneider Electric SA; Eaton Corporation PLC; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Emerson Electric Company; Crompton Greaves Ltd.; Littelfuse, Inc.; Danfoss A/S; WEG SA; Toshiba International Corporation Pty., Ltd.; Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG; Fairford Electronics Ltd.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Motor Soft Starter Market Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Motor Soft Starters Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Motor Soft Starters Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Mining (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Mining (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Mining (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Power (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Power (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Power (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Motor Soft Starter Market Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Motor Soft Starters Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Motor Soft Starters Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 21: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Motor Soft Starters Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Motor Soft Starters Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 24: Canadian Motor Soft Starters Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motor Soft Starters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Japanese Motor Soft Starters Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 27: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Motor Soft Starters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Motor Soft Starters Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Motor Soft Starters Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Motor Soft Starter Market Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Motor Soft Starters Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Motor Soft Starters Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Motor Soft Starters Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Motor Soft Starters Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 35: Motor Soft Starters Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Motor Soft Starters Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Motor Soft Starters Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 38: French Motor Soft Starters Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Motor Soft Starters Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Motor Soft Starters Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Motor Soft Starters Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Motor Soft Starters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Motor Soft Starters Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Motor Soft Starters Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motor Soft Starters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Motor Soft Starters Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Motor Soft Starters Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Motor Soft Starters Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 51: Spanish Motor Soft Starters Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Motor Soft Starters Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Motor Soft Starters Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 54: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Motor Soft Starters Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Motor Soft Starters Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Motor Soft Starters Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Motor Soft Starters Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Motor Soft Starters Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Motor Soft Starters Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Motor Soft Starters Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Motor Soft Starters Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Motor Soft Starters Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Motor Soft Starters Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Motor Soft Starters Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Motor Soft Starters Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Motor Soft Starters Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 69: Indian Motor Soft Starters Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Motor Soft Starters Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: South Korean Motor Soft Starters Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Motor Soft Starters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Motor Soft Starters Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Motor Soft Starters Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 77: Motor Soft Starters Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Motor Soft Starters Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Demand for Motor Soft Starters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Motor Soft Starters Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Motor Soft Starters Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Motor Soft Starters Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 83: Motor Soft Starters Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Motor Soft Starters Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Motor Soft Starters Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Motor Soft Starters Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Motor Soft Starters Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Motor Soft Starters Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Motor Soft Starters Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Motor Soft Starters Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Motor Soft Starters Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Motor Soft Starters Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Motor Soft Starters Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Motor Soft Starters Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Motor Soft Starters Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 98: Motor Soft Starters Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Motor Soft Starters Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motor Soft Starters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Iranian Motor Soft Starters Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Motor Soft Starters Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Motor Soft Starters Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Motor Soft Starters Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Motor Soft Starters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Motor Soft Starters Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Motor Soft Starters Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Motor Soft Starters Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Motor Soft Starters Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Motor Soft Starters Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Motor Soft Starters Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Motor Soft Starters Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Motor Soft Starters Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 117: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 57

