OMAHA, Neb., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to be named to the 2020 Top Green Providers list by Food Logistics for the eighth consecutive year. This annual award recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary environmental stewardship promote sustainability within the food and beverage industry.



“We are committed to doing our part to be environmentally conscious and promote sustainability throughout our company,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Our focus on technology continues to keep Werner as an industry leader in promoting cleaner efforts within our supply chains.”

Each year, the criteria for earning a spot on the Top Green Providers list become more stringent. The Food Logistics editorial staff evaluates candidates based on a company’s participation in recognized sustainability programs like the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program. Werner has also been named a 2020 Green Supply Chain Partner for its efforts to ensure our global supply chains are sustainable and operations are environmentally friendly. To view the complete list of 2020 Top Green Providers, please visit the Food Logistics’ website.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com .

Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065

fthayer@werner.com