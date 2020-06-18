SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO), a life sciences instrumentation company that develops and markets Saphyr®, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection in genome analysis, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provided a business update.
Recent Business Highlights
“We are encouraged by the easing of many of the restrictions that were put in place globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are hopeful that the disruption to our business as a result of the pandemic will ease as well,” said Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., CEO of Bionano. “We have focused on building customer awareness and demand for our Saphyr system and have seen many examples of our success, but the reality of the broad impact of COVID-19 on corporate capital expenditures has been sobering. The silver lining for us has been the tremendous work and global effort being put forth toward identifying a testing solution for COVID-19, and Bionano has been committed to supporting these efforts. Saphyr is uniquely designed to allow researchers to characterize structural variations of the genome, which can contribute to an understanding of the behavior of the virus and shed light on the body’s reaction to it. We are proud to be part of the consortium in the efforts to find a solution,” Dr. Holmlin concluded.
First Quarter Financial Highlights
Total Revenue. Total revenue was $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease impacted all regions, largely driven by customers temporarily shutting down their lab operations in response to COVID-19 shelter-at-home orders. Below is a summary of changes for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019:
Cost of Revenue. Total cost of revenue decreased by approximately $0.3 million, or 25%, to $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in the cost of revenue for the quarter was primarily due to a decrease in the number of instruments units sold during the quarter, which was partially offset by an increase in consumable units sold of 46%.
Operating Expenses. Operating expenses increased by approximately $3.1 million, or 46%, to $10.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $6.9 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was mainly attributed to higher selling, general, and administrative expense due to headcount additions to our global sales and marketing teams as well as back-office support teams to assist with the growth of our world-wide product distribution. In addition, we recorded bad debt expense of nearly $1.0 million.
Net Loss. Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $10.5 million, compared to a net loss of $7.8 million for the same period in 2019.
Cash and cash equivalents. At March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $8.1 million compared to cash and cash equivalents of $17.3 million at December 31, 2019.
About Bionano Genomics
Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools, and genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the significance of data generated by the Saphyr system; the benefits of the Saphyr system relative to traditional cytogenetic testing methods; the continued adoption of Saphyr for cancer, genetics and cytogenetic applications; our contributions to, and the outcomes of, studies relating to COVID-19; the impact of COVID-19 and related governmental responses on our business; and our efforts to execute on our commercial strategy. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks that our sales, revenue, expense and other financial guidance may not be as expected, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive products; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the loss of key members of management and our commercial team; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|8,144,000
|$
|17,311,000
|Accounts receivable, net
|4,115,000
|6,334,000
|Inventory, net
|3,611,000
|3,444,000
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,112,000
|1,169,000
|Total current assets
|16,982,000
|28,258,000
|Property and equipment, net
|2,120,000
|1,950,000
|Total assets
|$
|19,102,000
|$
|30,208,000
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,176,000
|$
|2,699,000
|Accrued expenses
|2,725,000
|3,225,000
|Contract liabilities
|318,000
|358,000
|Current portion of long-term debt
|16,969,000
|20,085,000
|Total current liabilities
|23,188,000
|26,367,000
|Long-term contract liabilities
|127,000
|183,000
|Other non-current liabilities
|—
|44,000
|Total liabilities
|23,315,000
|26,594,000
|Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|(4,213,000
|)
|3,614,000
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|$
|19,102,000
|$
|30,208,000
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenue:
|Product revenue
|$
|983,000
|$
|1,688,000
|Other revenue
|153,000
|165,000
|Total revenue
|1,136,000
|1,853,000
|Cost of revenue:
|Cost of product revenue
|774,000
|1,120,000
|Cost of other revenue
|82,000
|27,000
|Total cost of revenue
|856,000
|1,147,000
|Operating expense:
|Research and development
|2,674,000
|2,100,000
|Selling, general and administrative
|7,368,000
|4,791,000
|Total operating expense
|10,042,000
|6,891,000
|Loss from operations
|(9,762,000
|)
|(6,185,000
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense (1)
|(761,000
|)
|(273,000
|)
|Loss on debt extinguishment (1)
|—
|(1,333,000
|)
|Other expense (1)
|18,000
|(56,000
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|(743,000
|)
|(1,662,000
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(10,505,000
|)
|(7,847,000
|)
|Benefit (provision) for income taxes
|(5,000
|)
|(5,000
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(10,510,000
|)
|$
|(7,852,000
|)
(1) Prior year numbers have been reclassified to conform with the current year presentation.
