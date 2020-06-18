BOISE, Idaho, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies, Inc. ("Albertsons" or the "Company") announced today the commencement of an initial public offering of 65,800,000 shares of its common stock to be sold by certain of its stockholders, at an anticipated initial public offering price between $18 and $20 per share, pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company is not selling any shares pursuant to the common stock offering. In connection with the offering, certain of the selling stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an aggregate of 9,870,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The Company has been approved to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "ACI".

The Company will not receive any net proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholders, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of its common stock from the selling stockholders.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the common stock offering. Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as book-running managers for the common stock offering. BMO Capital Markets, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities, Oppenheimer & Co., RBC Capital Markets, Telsey Advisory Group, MUFG, Academy Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, Drexel Hamilton, Loop Capital Markets, Penserra Securities LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Stern and Tigress Financial Partners are acting as co-managers for the common stock offering.

This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: BofA Securities, Inc., One Bryant Park, New York, New York 10036, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone 866-471-2526, Facsimile: 212-902-9316, Email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone 866-803-9204, Email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; and Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone 800-831-9146.

A registration statement, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. Albertsons operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavillions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Haggen.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, perspectives and projected financial performance, are forward-looking statements. The words “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions, when related to the Company and its subsidiaries, indicate forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding our current expectations and beliefs as to our ability to consummate the initial public offering, the intended use of proceeds thereof, other pending transactions, and other future events. The Company cautions that actual results could differ materially from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements. The Company also cautions that undue reliance should not be placed on any of the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no responsibility to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect actual outcomes. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the most recently filed Forms 10-Q and 10-K and the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1/A, including the preliminary prospectus, filed with the SEC on June 18, 2020.

