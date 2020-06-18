HOUSTON, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. (OTCQX: HRST) (“Harvest” or the “Company”) announced today the results of the voting of stockholders at its annual meeting of stockholders held on June 16, 2020 (the “Annual Meeting”). A summary of the matters voted upon and the voting results for each matter are set forth below.

Proposal 1: To elect five directors to serve until the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

The stockholders elected each of Timothy S. Caflisch, Patrick Hickey, Michael E. Mercer, James F. Murchison and Steven J. Pully as directors of the Company to serve until the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified.

Proposal 2: Advisory approval of the compensation of named executive officers.

The stockholders approved, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, as described in the Company’s proxy statement.

About Harvest Oil & Gas Corp.

Harvest is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the efficient operation and development of onshore oil and gas properties in the continental United States. The Company’s assets consist primarily of producing and non-producing properties in the Appalachian Basin (which includes the Utica Shale) and Michigan. More information about Harvest is available on the internet at https://www.hvstog.com .

Contact Information:

Harvest Oil & Gas Corp.

Houston, TX 77002

Ryan Stash, Vice President and CFO

713-651-1144

hvstog.com



