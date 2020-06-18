Detroit, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, June 18, 2020 (NYSE: DTE) — The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $1.0125 per share dividend on its common stock payable Oct. 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business Sept. 21, 2020. This continues DTE Energy's consistent dividend history, having issued a cash dividend for more than a century.

"Our focus on safety, caring, efficiency and dependability has translated into consistent and robust dividends for our shareholders through the years,” said Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy president and CEO. “We're executing on our 2020 plans and our long-term outlook is strong.”

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric aspires to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

Pete Ternes DTE Energy 313.235.5555