VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC (“Dimensional Canada ULC”), the manager of the Dimensional Funds, announced today changes to the management fees associated with the following funds, as set out below. 


Fund Name		Current Class A
Management Fee		Current Class F
Management Fee		New Class A
Management Fee 		New Class F
Management Fee
DFA Canadian Core Equity Fund1.25%0.25%1.20%0.20%
DFA Canadian Vector Equity Fund1.30%0.30%1.28%0.28%
DFA Five-Year Global Fixed Income Fund1.25%0.25%1.22%0.22%
DFA Global Investment Grade Fixed Income Fund1.25%0.25%1.22%0.22%
DFA Global Targeted Credit Fund1.25%0.25%1.22%0.22%
DFA Global 40EQ-60FI Portfolio1.30%0.30%1.26%0.26%
DFA Global 50EQ-50FI Portfolio1.30%0.30%1.26%0.26%
DFA Global 60EQ-40FI Portfolio1.30%0.30%1.27%0.27%
DFA Global 70EQ-30FI Portfolio1.30%0.30%1.27%0.27%
DFA Global 80EQ-20FI Portfolio1.32%0.32%1.28%0.28%
DFA Global Equity Portfolio1.32%0.32%1.28%0.28%
DFA Global Fixed Income Portfolio1.25%0.25%1.24%0.24%
DFA World Equity Portfolio1.32%0.32%1.29%0.29%
     

Fund Name		Current Class A & Class
A(H) Management Fee		Current Class F &Class
F(H) Management Fee		New Class A & Class
A(H) Management Fee		New Class F & Class
F(H) Management Fee
DFA U.S. Vector Equity Fund1.30%0.30%1.28%0.28%
DFA International Core Equity Fund1.35%0.35%1.32%0.32%
DFA International Vector Equity Fund1.45%0.45%1.43%0.43%

The changes in the management fees set out above will take effect as of the date of the renewal Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts for the Dimensional Funds, which are expected to be dated and filed on or about June 24, 2020.

In addition, Dimensional Canada ULC announced today that it is changing the risk ratings associated with the following funds as set out below:

Fund NameCurrent Risk RatingNew Risk Rating
DFA Global Equity PortfolioLow to MediumMedium
DFA World Equity PortfolioLow to MediumMedium

The changes to the risk rating of each of the funds are as a result of a determination by Dimensional Canada ULC in accordance with each fund’s risk classification methodology.  No material changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of these funds.  The standardized risk classification methodology used by Dimensional Canada ULC to identify the investment risk level of the funds within the Dimensional Funds is available on request, by calling us collect at 604-685-1633, by email at info@dfacanada.com, or by writing to us at Suite 2110 – 745 Thurlow Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 0C5. 

These changes will be reflected in the renewal Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts for the Dimensional Funds, which are expected to be filed on or about June 24, 2020. Additional information regarding the Dimensional Funds can be found in the Simplified Prospectus, Annual Information Form and the Fund Facts for the Dimensional Funds, available on our website at https://ca.dimensional.com, and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the Simplified Prospectus and the Fund Facts before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


