VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC (“Dimensional Canada ULC”), the manager of the Dimensional Funds, announced today changes to the management fees associated with the following funds, as set out below.





Fund Name Current Class A

Management Fee Current Class F

Management Fee New Class A

Management Fee New Class F

Management Fee DFA Canadian Core Equity Fund 1.25% 0.25% 1.20% 0.20% DFA Canadian Vector Equity Fund 1.30% 0.30% 1.28% 0.28% DFA Five-Year Global Fixed Income Fund 1.25% 0.25% 1.22% 0.22% DFA Global Investment Grade Fixed Income Fund 1.25% 0.25% 1.22% 0.22% DFA Global Targeted Credit Fund 1.25% 0.25% 1.22% 0.22% DFA Global 40EQ-60FI Portfolio 1.30% 0.30% 1.26% 0.26% DFA Global 50EQ-50FI Portfolio 1.30% 0.30% 1.26% 0.26% DFA Global 60EQ-40FI Portfolio 1.30% 0.30% 1.27% 0.27% DFA Global 70EQ-30FI Portfolio 1.30% 0.30% 1.27% 0.27% DFA Global 80EQ-20FI Portfolio 1.32% 0.32% 1.28% 0.28% DFA Global Equity Portfolio 1.32% 0.32% 1.28% 0.28% DFA Global Fixed Income Portfolio 1.25% 0.25% 1.24% 0.24% DFA World Equity Portfolio 1.32% 0.32% 1.29% 0.29%

Fund Name Current Class A & Class

A(H) Management Fee Current Class F &Class

F(H) Management Fee New Class A & Class

A(H) Management Fee New Class F & Class

F(H) Management Fee DFA U.S. Vector Equity Fund 1.30% 0.30% 1.28% 0.28% DFA International Core Equity Fund 1.35% 0.35% 1.32% 0.32% DFA International Vector Equity Fund 1.45% 0.45% 1.43% 0.43%

The changes in the management fees set out above will take effect as of the date of the renewal Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts for the Dimensional Funds, which are expected to be dated and filed on or about June 24, 2020.

In addition, Dimensional Canada ULC announced today that it is changing the risk ratings associated with the following funds as set out below:

Fund Name Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating DFA Global Equity Portfolio Low to Medium Medium DFA World Equity Portfolio Low to Medium Medium

The changes to the risk rating of each of the funds are as a result of a determination by Dimensional Canada ULC in accordance with each fund’s risk classification methodology. No material changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of these funds. The standardized risk classification methodology used by Dimensional Canada ULC to identify the investment risk level of the funds within the Dimensional Funds is available on request, by calling us collect at 604-685-1633, by email at info@dfacanada.com, or by writing to us at Suite 2110 – 745 Thurlow Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 0C5.

These changes will be reflected in the renewal Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts for the Dimensional Funds, which are expected to be filed on or about June 24, 2020. Additional information regarding the Dimensional Funds can be found in the Simplified Prospectus, Annual Information Form and the Fund Facts for the Dimensional Funds, available on our website at https://ca.dimensional.com, and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the Simplified Prospectus and the Fund Facts before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated.



Taylor Smith, Dimensional

(512) 306-4389

taylor.smith@dimensional.com