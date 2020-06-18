New York, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899901/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Films market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$75 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$71.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Films segment will reach a market size of US$93.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$668.3 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Borealis AG; Braskem SA; China Petrochemical Corporation (SINOPEC Group); DowDupont Inc.; ExxonMobil Corporation; Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation; INEOS Group; LyondellBasell Industries NV; Mitsui & Co., Ltd.; NOVA Chemicals Corporation; Prime Polymer Co., Ltd.; Reliance Industries Ltd.; SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation); Sasol Ltd.; Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc.; Univation Technologies, LLC; Westlake Chemical Corporation





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Films (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Films (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Films (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Sheets (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Sheets (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Sheets (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Injection Molding (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Injection Molding (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Injection Molding (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Extrusion Coating (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Extrusion Coating (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Extrusion Coating (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: mLLDPE (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: mLLDPE (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: mLLDPE (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: mHDPE (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: mHDPE (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: mHDPE (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 30: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Canadian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Market for Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Chinese Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 64: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Demand for Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Italian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Metallocene Polyethylene

(mPE): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Spanish Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 98: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 104: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 109: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 119: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Indian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 127: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Metallocene

Polyethylene (mPE): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Latin American Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 146: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 154: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 165: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Rest of

Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: The Middle East Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Market for Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 185: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 194: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 198: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

