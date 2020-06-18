WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the grand opening of its Delta 9 Cannabis Store in the Northridge Business Center in Grande Prairie, Alberta on June 20, 2020.



“Delta 9 is excited to bring Grande Prairie customers some of best selection of cannabis products at the lowest prices from the most popular cannabis producers in Canada,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “With this latest store opening we’re pleased to be able to offer a great value cannabis product line and a truly unique retail cannabis shopping experience.”

The newest Delta 9 Cannabis Store is located in the North end of Grande Prairie shopping and business district at 106, 10126 120 Ave in the Northridge Business Center. The Delta 9 store will offer customers an open and modern shopping décor, highly trained staff and a wide range of value cannabis products including dried cannabis flower, cannabis oil, vapes & cartridges, edibles and a full assortment of cannabis accessories.

“Alberta is a key strategic priority for Delta 9 and opening our Grande Prairie retail store on the heals of our Calgary store opening last week is a clear demonstration of our focus on this market,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “By completing the acquisition of these Alberta stores, Delta 9 anticipates strengthening its financial position and operating income from these strategically located stores.”

Delta 9 Cannabis Stores have had early success by providing competitive value on cannabis products to customers in convenient and high traffic shopping destinations which makes for a unique shopping experience for customers and compliments our company’s overall vertical integration strategy.

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "VRNDF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.

