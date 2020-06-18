NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCMD).

Tactile is a Minnesota based developer and manufacturer of medical devices. The Company’s devices focus on treating lymphedema and chronic swelling and healing of venous ulcers. Recently, Tactile has faced questions as to misrepresentations made to shareholders.

On June 8, 2020, seekingalpha.com published a report from OSS Research accusing Tactile of overstating its total addressable market by nearly $4.5 billion, constructing a “daisy-chaining” scheme which “resulted in rampant overprescribing and rapid market share gains at the expense of patients, insurers and the public” and concealing the unfavorable Medicare audit of which 71% of the Company’s submitted claims had been denied for failure to establish medical necessity. This news caused Tactile’s shares to drop from $52.54 to $47.26, or approximately 10%.

