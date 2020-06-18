New York, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metallic Stearates Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899899/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Zinc Stearate market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$24.9 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$25.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Zinc Stearate segment will reach a market size of US$82.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Metallic Stearates market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$321.5 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Metallic Stearates market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Baerlocher GmbH; Dover Chemical Corporation; Faci Spa; IRRH Specialty Chemicals India Limited; James M. Brown Ltd.; Lumega Industries; Marathwada Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd.; Nimbasia Stabilizers; Norac Additives LLC.; Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG; PMC Biogenix, Inc.; Seoul Fine Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.; Sun Ace Kakoh Pte., Ltd.; Valtris Specialty Chemicals





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899899/?utm_source=GNW







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Metallic Stearates Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 41

