5 Thousand by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Anti-intrusion Bars market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$392.7 to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$430.2 worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Anti-intrusion Bars segment will reach a market size of US$1.6 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Metal Foams market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.9 Thousand in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Metal Foams market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Admatis Ltd. ; Alantum Corporation; American Elements; Canada New Energy Materials Corporation; Cymat Technologies Ltd.; ERG Aerospace Corp.; Hunan Ted New Material Co. Ltd.; Shanghai Zhonghui foam Aluminum Co., Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Expanding Uses of Metal Foam in Various End-Use Sectors Drives
Market Growth
Superior Properties of Metal Foam Augur Well for the Market
Energy Absorbers Leads the Global Metal Foam Market
Global Metal Foam Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by
Application for 2019
Global Competitor Market Shares
Metal Foam Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Lightweighting Capability Drives Demand for Metal Foam in
Automotive and Aerospace Sectors
With Lightweighting Emerging as the Topmost Priority for
Automakers, Demand for Metal Foam in Automotive Industry
Positioned for Growth
Automotive Industry Places High Priority on Lightweighting
Trend: Breakdown of Demand (in Billion Lbs) for Lightweight
Materials and Conventional Materials for the Years 2010,
2018, and 2025
Need to Achieve Emission Reduction Targets Drives Auto Industry
towards Lightweight Materials including Metal Foam: Emission
Reduction Targets of Select Countries for 2020 and 2025
Shift towards Lightweight Components in Aerospace Industry
Augurs Well for Metal Foam Market
Composite Metal Foam: A Breakthrough Material for Aerospace
Industry
Aluminum Foam: Rising Demand for Lightweight Materials in
Automotive and Aerospace Sectors to Fuel Growth
Aluminum Foam Sandwich Structures: Playing a Role in
Lightweighting in Defense and Transport Sectors
Cast Steel Foam Ensures Lightweight Strength
Composite Metal Foams: Unique Properties Present Opportunities
to Expand Application Base
Metals Foams for Use in Biomedical Applications
Potential Applications of Metal Foam in Soft Robotics and
Aeronautics
Metal Foams: Ideal for Absorbing Sound in High Temperature,
High Pressure Environments
Innovations & Advancements
Active R&D Efforts Drive Advancements in Metal Foams Marketplace
Researcher Develops Advanced Composite Metal Foam (CMF)
Material for Military Applications
Nanocoating Application Transforms Metal Foam into Explosion-
Proof & Hard Material
German SME Develops Technique to Competitively Produce Metal Foam
University of Bath Researcher Develops New Nanoporous Metal
Foam for Water Treatment
Study Finds Composite Metal Foam to Effective in Insulating
Against High Heat Compared to Conventional Metals
Researchers Develop Wood-Metal Hybrid for Use in Lightweight
Constructions
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Metal Foam - An Introduction
Types of Metal Foam
Applications of Metal Foam
Production Methods of Metal Foam
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
