An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Cow market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$31 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$29.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Cow segment will reach a market size of US$19.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Meat Speciation Testing market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 11% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$269.7 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Meat Speciation Testing market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AB Sciex LLC; ALS Ltd.; Bio-Check (UK) Ltd.; Eurofins Scientific SE; Genetic ID NA, Inc.; International Laboratory Services Ltd.; Intertek Group PLC; LGC Ltd.; Neogen Corporation; Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH; SGS SA; SYNLAB
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Meat Speciation Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Meat Speciation Testing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Meat Speciation Testing Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Cow (Species) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Cow (Species) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Cow (Species) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Swine (Species) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Swine (Species) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Swine (Species) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Chicken (Species) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Chicken (Species) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Chicken (Species) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Horse (Species) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Horse (Species) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Horse (Species) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Sheep (Species) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Sheep (Species) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Sheep (Species) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: PCR (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: PCR (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: PCR (Technology) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: ELISA (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: ELISA (Technology) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: ELISA (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Meat Speciation Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Meat Speciation Testing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Species: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: Meat Speciation Testing Market in the United States by Species: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Species: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Meat Speciation Testing Market in US$ Thousand in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 29: United States Meat Speciation Testing Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Meat Speciation Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Species: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Review by Species in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 33: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Species for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Meat Speciation Testing Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 35: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Meat Speciation Testing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Species for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Species for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Analysis by Species: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Meat
Speciation Testing Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 41: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Meat Speciation Testing Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Meat Speciation Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Species for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Species: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Meat Speciation Testing Market by Species: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Meat Speciation Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 47: Chinese Meat Speciation Testing Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 48: Meat Speciation Testing Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Meat Speciation Testing Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Meat Speciation Testing Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Meat Speciation Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Species: 2020-2027
Table 53: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Species: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Species: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Meat Speciation Testing Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: European Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 57: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Meat Speciation Testing Market in France by Species:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Species: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Analysis by Species: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: French Meat Speciation Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Species
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Species: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Species: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: German Meat Speciation Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: German Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Meat Speciation Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Species for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Species: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Meat Speciation Testing Market by Species: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Meat Speciation Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 74: Italian Meat Speciation Testing Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 75: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Meat Speciation Testing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Species for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Meat Speciation Testing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Species for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Analysis by Species: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Meat
Speciation Testing Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 80: Meat Speciation Testing Market in the United Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Meat Speciation Testing Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Meat Speciation Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Species: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Review by Species in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 84: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Species for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Meat Speciation Testing Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Meat Speciation Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Species: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Russia by Species: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Species: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Meat Speciation Testing Market in US$ Thousand in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 92: Russian Meat Speciation Testing Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Meat Speciation Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Species: 2020-2027
Table 95: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Species: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Species: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Meat Speciation Testing Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 99: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Meat Speciation Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 101: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by
Species: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Species: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Analysis by Species: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Meat Speciation Testing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Species
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Species: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Species: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Australian Meat Speciation Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 113: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Meat Speciation Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Species: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Review by Species in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 117: Meat Speciation Testing Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Species for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Meat Speciation Testing Market Analysis in India in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 119: Meat Speciation Testing Market in India: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Meat Speciation Testing Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Species for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Species: 2012-2019
Table 123: Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Species: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Meat Speciation Testing Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 126: Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Meat Speciation
Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Species for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Species for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Analysis by Species: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Meat Speciation Testing Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 131: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Meat Speciation Testing Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Meat Speciation Testing Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 134: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Meat Speciation Testing Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Meat Speciation Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Species for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Species: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Meat Speciation Testing Market by Species: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Meat Speciation Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 140: Latin American Meat Speciation Testing Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 141: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Latin America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Meat Speciation Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Species: 2020-2027
Table 143: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Species: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Species: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Meat Speciation Testing Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 146: Argentinean Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 147: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Brazil by Species:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Species: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Analysis by Species: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Brazilian Meat Speciation Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Species
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Species: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Species: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Mexican Meat Speciation Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 158: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Meat Speciation Testing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Species: 2020 to
2027
Table 161: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Rest of Latin
America by Species: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Species: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Meat Speciation Testing Market in US$ Thousand in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 164: Rest of Latin America Meat Speciation Testing Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Meat Speciation Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 167: Meat Speciation Testing Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Meat Speciation Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Species: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: The Middle East Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market by Species in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: Meat Speciation Testing Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Species for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Meat Speciation Testing Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 173: Meat Speciation Testing Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Meat Speciation Testing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Species for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Species for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Analysis by Species: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Meat
Speciation Testing Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 179: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Iran in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Meat Speciation Testing Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Meat Speciation Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Species: 2020-2027
Table 182: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Species: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Species: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Meat Speciation Testing Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 185: Israeli Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 186: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Meat Speciation Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Species for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Species: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Meat Speciation Testing Market by Species: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Meat Speciation Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 191: Saudi Arabian Meat Speciation Testing Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 192: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Saudi Arabia:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Meat Speciation Testing Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Species for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Species: 2012-2019
Table 195: Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Species: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Meat Speciation Testing Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Meat Speciation Testing
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 198: Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Species for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Species: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Species: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Rest of Middle East Meat Speciation Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 203: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Rest of Middle
East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Meat Speciation Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Species: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Meat Speciation Testing Market in Africa by Species: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Species: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Meat Speciation Testing Market in US$ Thousand in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 209: African Meat Speciation Testing Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 210: African Meat Speciation Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
