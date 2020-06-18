New York, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Matting Agents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899885/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Water-Based market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$2.6 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$2.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Water-Based segment will reach a market size of US$14.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Matting Agents market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$37.1 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Matting Agents market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Akzo Nobel NV; Allnex; Arkema Group; Axalta Coating Systems LLC; Byk Additives & Instruments; Dalian Fuchang Chemical Group Co., Ltd.; Deuteron GmbH; DOG Deutsche Oelfabrik Gesellschaft fur chemische Erzeugnisse mbH & Co. KG; Evonik Industries AG; Heubach Colour Pvt., Ltd.; Huntsman International LLC; Imerys Minerals Ltd.; J Color Chemicals; J. M. Huber Corporation; Michelman, Inc.; PPG Industries, Inc.; PQ Corporation; Quantum Silicones LLC; Remmers AG; The Lubrizol Corporation; Thomas Swan & Co., Ltd.; Toyobo Co., Ltd.; Viacor Polymer GmbH; W. R. Grace & Co.; Wattyl Protective Coatings
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899885/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Matting Agents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Matting Agents Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Matting Agents Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Matting Agents Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Water-Based (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Water-Based (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Water-Based (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Solvent-Based (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Solvent-Based (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Solvent-Based (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Powder (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Powder (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Powder (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Industrial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Industrial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Architectural (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Architectural (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Architectural (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Leather (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Leather (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Leather (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Wood (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Wood (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Wood (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Matting Agents Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: Matting Agents Market in US$ Thousand in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 32: United States Matting Agents Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Matting Agents Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Matting Agents Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Matting Agents Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 36: Matting Agents Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Matting Agents Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: Matting Agents Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Matting Agents Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Canadian Matting Agents Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Matting Agents Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Matting Agents Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Matting Agents Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 44: Matting Agents Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Matting Agents Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Matting Agents in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese Matting Agents Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Matting Agents Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Matting Agents Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: Chinese Matting Agents Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 51: Matting Agents Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Matting Agents in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Matting Agents Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Matting Agents Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Matting Agents Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Matting Agents Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Matting Agents Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Matting Agents Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Matting Agents Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 59: European Matting Agents Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 60: Matting Agents Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: European Matting Agents Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: Matting Agents Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European Matting Agents Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: French Matting Agents Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Matting Agents Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Matting Agents Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Matting Agents Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Matting Agents Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Matting Agents Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: German Matting Agents Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 71: Matting Agents Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: German Matting Agents Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Matting Agents Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Matting Agents Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Matting Agents Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Matting Agents Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 77: Italian Matting Agents Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 78: Matting Agents Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for Matting Agents in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Matting Agents Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Matting Agents Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Matting Agents Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 83: Matting Agents Market in the United Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Matting Agents Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Matting Agents in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Matting Agents Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Matting Agents Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Matting Agents Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 89: Matting Agents Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Matting Agents Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Spanish Matting Agents Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Matting Agents Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 93: Spanish Matting Agents Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Matting Agents Market in US$ Thousand in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 95: Russian Matting Agents Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Matting Agents Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian Matting Agents Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Matting Agents Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 99: Matting Agents Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Matting Agents Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Matting Agents Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 102: Matting Agents Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Matting Agents Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Matting Agents Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Matting Agents Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Matting Agents Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 107: Matting Agents Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Matting Agents Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Matting Agents Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Matting Agents Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Matting Agents Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Matting Agents Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Matting Agents Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Matting Agents Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Australian Matting Agents Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 116: Matting Agents Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Matting Agents Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Matting Agents Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Matting Agents Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Matting Agents Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Matting Agents Market Analysis in India in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 122: Matting Agents Market in India: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Matting Agents Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Indian Matting Agents Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Matting Agents Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 126: Indian Matting Agents Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Matting Agents Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Matting Agents Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 129: Matting Agents Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Matting Agents Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Matting Agents Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Matting Agents Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Matting Agents Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 134: Matting Agents Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Matting Agents Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Matting Agents in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Matting Agents Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Matting Agents Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Matting Agents Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 140: Matting Agents Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Matting Agents Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Matting Agents Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 143: Latin American Matting Agents Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 144: Matting Agents Market in Latin America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Matting Agents in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Matting Agents Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Matting Agents Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Matting Agents Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 149: Argentinean Matting Agents Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 150: Matting Agents Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Matting Agents Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Matting Agents Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Matting Agents Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Brazilian Matting Agents Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Matting Agents Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Matting Agents Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Matting Agents Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Matting Agents Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Matting Agents Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Mexican Matting Agents Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 161: Matting Agents Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Matting Agents Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Matting Agents Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Matting Agents Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 165: Matting Agents Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Matting Agents Market in US$ Thousand in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 167: Rest of Latin America Matting Agents Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Matting Agents Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Matting Agents Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Matting Agents Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 171: Matting Agents Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Matting Agents Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 173: Matting Agents Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Matting Agents Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Matting Agents Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 176: Matting Agents Market in the Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Matting Agents Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Matting Agents Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Matting Agents Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Matting Agents Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Matting Agents Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 182: Matting Agents Market in Iran in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Matting Agents Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Matting Agents in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Iranian Matting Agents Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Matting Agents Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Matting Agents Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 188: Israeli Matting Agents Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 189: Matting Agents Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Israeli Matting Agents Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 191: Matting Agents Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Matting Agents Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Matting Agents Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 194: Saudi Arabian Matting Agents Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 195: Matting Agents Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Matting Agents in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Matting Agents Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Matting Agents Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Matting Agents Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Matting Agents Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 201: Matting Agents Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Matting Agents Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Matting Agents Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Matting Agents Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Rest of Middle East Matting Agents Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 206: Matting Agents Market in Rest of Middle East:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Matting Agents Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Matting Agents Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Matting Agents Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 210: Matting Agents Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 211: Matting Agents Market in US$ Thousand in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 212: African Matting Agents Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 213: African Matting Agents Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: African Matting Agents Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Matting Agents Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 216: Matting Agents Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899885/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: