Equinix, CenturyLink, Ascenty, Angola Cable, Odata, and Unifique are the prominent investors in the industry. The data center market in Brazil is dominated by colocation service providers with an investment share of over 90%. Increased merger and acquisition activities have laid the foundation for significant investments in the industry. Ceara, Rio de Janeiro, and Santa Catarina are the cities that witnessed investment in data center facilities in 2019. The investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for cybersecurity and the introduction of the General Law of Protection of Personal Data in 2020 will boost the market in Brazil. The implementation of the General Data Protection Act (LGPD), which is likely to be implemented in August 2020, is expected to increase the cloud service and data center service adoption in the country. The increased investment from cloud-based service providers is expected to influence the data center market. Ascenty, Equinix, and UOL Diveo are the leading colocation operators in the country. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the construction of several new facilities and halted ongoing construction from both enterprises and colocation service providers. The impact of COVID-19 will have a higher impact on upcoming projects scheduled to be opened in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021.



Brazil is witnessing an increased investment in its cloud computing infrastructure. IBM is intending to expand its cloud presence by building a multizone region in 2020. Similarly, Amazon Web Services is likely to invest $240 million the Brazil cloud market. The implementation of LGPD is expected to push Google and Microsoft to increase physical presence in the country. The Brazilian government has framed the Regime of the National Broadband Program (REPNBL), which is an incentive program for data center operators to improve broadband connectivity in the country.



The digitalization of the business environment is driving the data center market in Latin America. The Internet of Things in Brazil is estimated to be more than $6 billion by 2025. The national IoT plan by the government will increase the IoT adoption in health, agri-business and manufacturing sectors by over 20% YOY.



Report Coverage:

This report offers a detailed analysis of the data center market in Brazil investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:



The report segments data center investment by the following areas:



Market Segmentation by Infrastructure Type

• IT Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

By IT Infrastructure

• Server

• Storage

• Network

By Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS

• Generators

• Transfer Switches and Switchgears

• Rack PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructure

By Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers and Dry Coolers

o Economizers and Evaporative Coolers

o Other Cooling Units

• Racks

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure

By General Construction

• Building Development

• Installation and Commissioning Services

• Building Design

• Physical Security

• DCIM

By Tier Segments

• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV

By Geography

• Brazil

o Sao Paulo

o Other Cities



Key Market Participants



IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista

• Cisco

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Huawei

• IBM

• Lenovo

• NetApp

• Pure Storage



Construction Service Providers

• ALEC Engineering and Contracting

• ABB

• Fluor

• Constructora Sudamericana

• AECOM

• Acecto TI

• Crupo ZFB



Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Eaton

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv

• Kinolt



Data Center Investors

• Equinix

• Angola Cables

• Ascenty

• Unifique

• Odata

• Scala



Target Audience

• Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

• Datacenter Construction Contractors

• Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

• New Entrants

• Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

• Corporate and Governments Agencies



Key Questions Answered?

• What is the Brazil Data Center Market size and forecast?

• How much data center investment will happen in Brazil during the 2020-2025?

• Which companies are investing in the data center market in Brazil?

• Brazil Data Center investment in terms of investment, power, area, rack density?

