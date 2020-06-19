New York, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Netherlands Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796167/?utm_source=GNW





Equinix, Interxion, DataCenter.com, Alticom, Bytesnet, and Google are some of the prominent investors in the Netherlands data center market. The cloud spending in the Netherlands increased by 10%, generating a revenue of $2.5 billion in 2019. Amsterdam hosts over 60% of data centers in the Netherlands, however, construction activities were halted in 2019. Amsterdam (AMS-IX) is among the largest Internet exchange points in the world, with over 800 networks connected through AMS-IX. The Netherlands ranks first in connectivity according to the EU’s Digital Economy and Society Index.



The market to witness an increase in land cost and power pricing during the forecast period. Colocation providers in the Netherlands added around 200 MW of power capacity between 2017 and 2020. The acquisition of Interxion by Digital Realty in 2020 is likely to strengthen the growth of retail and wholesale colocation investments into the market. Majority of the facilities developed by leading service providers are built as Tier III data center with design on 2N in critical infrastructures such as UPS, PDUs, and generator systems



Non-essential construction projects have been brought to a halt to avoid the spread of the virus. In the Netherlands, the impact is moderate. Construction work continues in the Netherlands by following guidelines imposed by the government towards construction sectors. However, COVID-19 will have a higher impact on upcoming projects scheduled to open in Q4 2020 & 2021.



The report considers the present scenario of the Netherlands data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the Netherland data center market.



Report Coverage

This report offers an elaborative analysis of the Netherlands data center market investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:

• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

o Other Units

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o Amsterdam

o Other Cities



Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Huawei

• IBM

• Lenovo

• NetApp

• Mitac

• Wiwynn



Construction Service Providers

• Dornan

• Winthrop

• Deerns

• BNTHMCRWL

• Arup

• Red

• Kirby Engineering and Construction

• Mercury

• Hurley Palmer Flatt

• Linesight

• Royla Haskonining DHV

• Mace



Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Eaton

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv

• Kinolt

• Caterpillar

• Legrand

• Climaveneta

• MTU Onsite Energy

• Riello UPS

• Cummins

• Socomec

• Kohler SDMO

Data Center Investors

• Equinix

• Iron Mountain

• Microsoft

• Alticom

• Bytesnet

• Digital Realty

• Google

• NTT Global Data Centers

• Interxion

• WorldStream

• NEP

• DATACENTER.COM

• CyrusOne

• data place



Target Audience:

• Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

• Datacenter Construction Contractors

• Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

• New Entrants

• Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

• Corporate and Governments Agencies



Why Purchase This Report?

• To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

• To focus on the niche market

• To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

• To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the data center market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796167/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001