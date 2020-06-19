BURBANK, Calif., June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In “Death & Taxes,” an FBI squad headed by seasoned agent Dick Hartmann investigating a murder of an IRS employee becomes embroiled in Fresno gang and then a Mexican drug cartel as they attempt to find their suspect. His gripping tale continues in Richard V. Rupp’s “Death on the High Seas” (published by Archway Publishing) and this time around, his quest is to solve a murder case aboard a cruise ship, with help from his capable squad and his beautiful partner.

When Special Agent Dick Hartmann is invited to enjoy a free vacation on a cruise hosted by an insurance company, he jumps at the chance. After inviting his friend and fellow agent, Coleen Ryan, to come along, Hartmann boards the Pacific Wonder without any idea that he is about to once again become immersed in a brutal crime. When a murder occurs aboard the cruise ship, Hartmann and Coleen soon realize that all the ship’s passengers are linked in some fashion. One of the passengers happens to be the attractive head of a Mexican drug cartel whose path crossed with that of Hartmann and his squad in a previous case.

As the investigation moves from the ship to San Francisco, New York, the Cayman Islands, Europe, and India, Hartmann and his team of experts soon realize there is much more to the case than a brutal murder, including international money laundering and lust. As their professional relationship leads to much more, Hartmann and Coleen must race against time to solve the case. Will they be successful or will their investigation remain open forever, leaving a murderer free to strike again?

“Death on the High Seas” is a continuation of the “FBI Special Agent Hartmann Series” that shows readers that crime has become an international business that is sophisticated and difficult to control across so many nations because some drug cartels have greater resources than any one country's law enforcement. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Death-High-Seas-Richard-Rupp/dp/1480889962

“Death on the High Seas”

By Richard V. Rupp

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 348 pages | ISBN 9781480889965

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 348 pages | ISBN 9781480889958

E-Book | 348 pages | ISBN 9781480889972

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Richard V. Rupp is a Benjamin Franklin, Best New Voice in Fiction Silver Award winner for his 2015 novel, “Death & Taxes”, the first book in the “FBI Special Agent Hartmann Series.” Before writing crime fiction, Rupp was an army veteran, business executive and an internationally recognized lecturer, writer and author on insurance and risk management. An avid world traveler, he resides in Burbank, California.

