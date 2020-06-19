RICHFIELD, Ohio, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poet Matthew Hutchinson shares a new rendition of a classic piece of English literature intended for anyone who loves bloody tales of adventure and courage in his new book “Beowulf: A Translation into English Verse” (published by Archway Publishing).

The story of the greatest hero of the age, “Beowulf” is told in two parts. In the first, the youth Beowulf saves the kingdom of Denmark from an evil monster and the monster’s mother. The second part shows the hero as a king in old age fighting to protect his people from a deadly dragon. The poem’s themes are courage, loyalty, responsibility, friendship, the interaction between Christianity and paganism, and the impermanence of earthly things. Hutchinson says the story teaches lessons about notions of power and wealth and how these things are transitory, it philosophizes on the futility of war, and it highlights the importance of friendship and fellowship.

“I try to make my version of ‘Beowulf’ stand out by strictly adhering to the alliterative meter, stress patterns, and aural effects of Old English, more so than other recent translations,” Hutchinson says adding that he hopes his book helps readers find “An appreciation of the Old English language and Anglo-Saxon poetry, along with the satisfaction of reading an entertaining tale.”

About the Author

Matthew Hutchinson is a poet and writer originally from Akron, Ohio. For his day job, he is a project manager for an educational services company and lives in Richfield, Ohio.

