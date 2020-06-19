HACKENSACK, N.J., June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joseph Ellis Pereira marks his literary debut as he releases the first book in the planned “Majestically Dark” series with “https://www.amazon.com/Project-Monarch-Masonic-Techno-Color/dp/1796085839 [Project Monarch]” (published by Xlibris). Set in a post-singularity world of 2065, this cyberpunk thriller takes readers to a world where every conspiracy theory one has ever heard of — from the Illuminati, the Grays, the monolithic mega-corporations and more — are not only true, but just the tip of the iceberg.

The novel follows a hacker by the handle Katnip who stumbles into a conspiracy concerning the construction of a next-level artificial super intelligence named by Daedalus while hacking one of the world's two ultra-powers — Triopticom. Rather than kill him, Triopticom, a conglomerate front for the Illuminati, decides to recruit him. Before long, Katnip and his girlfriend Aliza begin working with Daedalus, the Illuminati all the while being overseen by the mysterious extraterrestrial agency Majestic as they come to understand the truth behind their recruitment: the release of a virus named Project Monarch, which may be possess the power to infect and destabilize not only digital but physical reality itself. Katnip finds himself with the only quantum warrior with the skills necessary to necessary to stop the threat of Project Monarch. To do this, he will need to illuminate the secret world of power and shadows into which he has been thrown using the light of truth, the impetus of love and the wizardry of his code-splicing abilities

“Project Monarch” blends the concepts of transhumanism, cyberpunk themes and conspiracy theories to bring a unique read that everyone enjoys. The book will appeal to those who are interested in a story that involves the secret masters of civilization, the domain of the ultra-powers and the virtual reality future of the internet.

To purchase a copy, visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/705443-project-monarch.

“Project Monarch”

By Joseph Ellis Pereira

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 166 pages | ISBN 9781796085846

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 166 pages | ISBN 9781796085839

E-Book | 166 pages | ISBN 9781796085891

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Joseph Ellis Pereira is a 29-year-old transhumanist, Freemason, former National Security Agency (NSA) consultant and technologist He has previously worked extensively in the nonprofit field, including the private philanthropic sector. He is a prolific reader. His lifelong love for reading literature cuts across many disciplines and themes, in particular — history, English literature, computer science, philosophy, history, global economics, international affairs, religion and science fiction. His experience in computers and as a Freemason gave him some ideas as to how to craft his debut novel, “Project Monarch.”

