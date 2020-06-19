New York, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915389/?utm_source=GNW
It devastated the global economy and created an unpredicted mega market.

As early as January 20, 2020 we recruited all our analysts to research the COVID-19 pandemic mitigation related products purchases. We interviewed hundreds of experts, participated in more than 95 conferences and webinars, reviewed more than 1,500 publications and interviewed executives of more than 65 pandemic related companies. 


The team which composed this report brings 43 years of hands on record in the development and commercialization of healthcare products including: antibody antigen detection, E-health, decontamination and biosecurity, PACS, teleradiology, PPE, computerized tomography, medical devices and more. Our team members bring long term relations with the U.S. FDA and CDC as well as the EU CE and other national medical regulatory agencies.


We found that this virus has created a new market worth $251-$459 Billion* per annum – the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products and Services market. To adhere to our high standards of research, as nobody can forecast the future of the pandemic, we include in the report two scenarios:

  1. Optimistic scenario – assumes (among other things) that mass vaccination will commence by July 2021
  2. Conservative scenario – assumes (among other things) that no mass vaccination will be available until 2025

According to the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market – 2020-2024 report scenarios, the 2020-2024 cumulative market size is expected to be $1.4-$1.9 Trillion. The U.S. and Chinese markets will dominate the global one during the forecast period.


The 2024 COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market (Scenario A), by Region

This 1020-page 5 volume market report is the first and most comprehensive review of the global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today’s strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.


The COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market – 2020-2024 report presents a thorough market analysis of 54 products & services, 6 vertical, 4 revenue source, 5 regional and 13 national markets. Furthermore, the report provides updated extensive data of 37 key vendors.


As countries start to re-open, and you do your best to recover your business, the report brings to your attention multi-billion business opportunities that may assist your struggle to retain business continuity and growth. This newly formed market is not limited to the healthcare supplier’s industry; many business opportunities are being created for industries from geo-surveillance to blockchain, from AI, big-data & deep learning to nonwoven fabrics.


A. Questions answered in this report include:

  • What is the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services market size and what are the forecasted trends during 2020-2024?
  • What are the most attractive business opportunities?
  • What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?
  • What are the COVID-19 Mitigation technology & services trends?
  • What is the 212 sub-markets size over the 2020-2024 period?
  • What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

B. The COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.


With a highly fragmented market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent in the global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:

  • By 54 Products and Services:
  1. Vaccines
  2. Therapeutic Drugs
  3. Other COVID-19 Pharma Industry Products
  4. PCR Instrumentation & Software
  5. Robotic PCR Systems & Software
  6. PCR Reagents & Consumables
  7. Nose & Mouth Swabs
  8. Self-collection PCR Test Kits
  9. Serologic Test Kits
  10. Standoff Thermometry
  11. X-Ray Procedures
  12. CT Procedures
  13. Ultrasound Procedures
  14. FDG-PET/CT Procedures & Wastewater Testing
  15. PACS & Teleradiology
  16. Medical PPE Gowns
  17. Medical Gloves
  18. Medical  Face Masks
  19.  Medical Face Shields
  20. Medical Eye Protection
  21. PPE Sterilization: Systems & Consumables
  22. Hand & Surface Sanitizers
  23. Decontamination
  24. Other Personal Protection Gear
  25. AI, Big Data & Deep Learning
  26. Homecare IT
  27. Geo-Surveillance Systems & Services
  28. E-Health
  29. Blockchain Technologies
  30. Other ICT
  31. Noninvasive Ventilators
  32. Invasive Mechanical Ventilators
  33. Next Generation Ventilators
  34. COVID-19 Homecare (HW, SW, Services)
  35. Portable Ventilators
  36. Surge Capacity Hospitals & ICUs
  37. Kidney Dialysis
  38. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Procedures
  39. Other Intensive Care Modalities
  40. PPE Gowns Manufacturing Plants
  41. Gloves Manufacturing Plants
  42.  Face Masks Manufacturing Plants
  43.  Face Shields Manufacturing Plants
  44. Serologic Test Kits Manufacturing Plants
  45. Melt-Blown PPE Fabric Manufacturing Plants
  46. Spun-Bond PPE Fabric Manufacturing Plants
  47. Self-collection PCR Test Kits Manufacturing Plants
  48. Ventilators Manufacturing Plants
  49. PCR Reagents Manufacturing Plants
  50. PCR Systems Manufacturing Plants
  51. Nose & Mouth Swabs Manufacturing Plants
  52. Medical Glass & Other Manufacturing Plants
  53. R&D Equipment & Consumables
  54. Medical Glass and Other Products & Services
  • By 6 Vertical Market:
  1. Hospitals and Surge Hospitals
  2. Clinical Labs
  3. Clinics
  4. Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
  5. Homecare & Nursing Homes
  6. Research Bodies
  • By 13 National Markets:
  1. U.S.A
  2. Canada
  3. UK
  4. Germany
  5. France
  6. Italy
  7. Rest of Europe
  8. India
  9. China
  10. South Korea
  11. Japan
  12. Rest of Asia Pacific
  13. RoW
  • By 5 Regional Markets:
  1. North America
  2. Latin America
  3. Europe
  4. Middle East & Africa
  5. Asia Pacific
  • By 4 Revenue Source Markets:
  1. Product Sales
  2. Training Services
  3. Planning & Consulting
  4. Maintenance & Upgrades


C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:

  1. Market drivers & inhibitors
  2. Business opportunities
  3. SWOT analysis
  4. Competitive analysis for each of the 54 products and services that covers:
    1. Barriers to Entry
    2. Supplier Power
    3. Buyer Power
    4. Barriers to Substitution.
  5. Business environment
  6. The 2020-2024 market segmented into 212 submarkets


D. The report provides an updated extensive data of the leading 37 companies (including companies’ profile, recent annual revenues, COVID-19 mitigation activities & products and contact information).

E. The report includes over 2300 links to the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation community information sources


F. The report mentions > 450 Vendors including the following:


3M Company, 3Scan, Abbott , AbCellera, Advenio Technosys, Agfa Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, AiCure, Aindra, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Amara Health Analytics , Amazon , analyticsMD, Apixio, Apple, Arterys Inc, Atlas Wearables, Atomwise, Avalon Nutrition VITL, Babylon Health, Bay Labs, Behold.ai, benevolent.ai, BIOBEATS, BlueDot, Bollé Safety, Bullard, Buoy Health, Care Angel Wearables QorQL, Careskore, Clinithink, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, CloudMedx, CureMetrix Mental health Ginger.io, Cyrcadia, Deep 6 AI, Deep Genomics, Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Plus Group, Desktop Genetics Virtual mate Ada Health, DreaMed Diabetes, Dupont, EaglEyeMed, Eli Lilly, Encon Safety Products, Enlitic, EnsoData, Entopsis, Envisagenics Research iCarbonX, ERB Industries Inc., Ergodyne, Essilor of America, Flashback Technologies, Flow Health, Ford, Freenome, Frequency Therapeutics Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Gateway Safety Inc., GE Healthcare, General Electric, General Motors, General Vision, Gentex Corporation, Gibco, Gilead Sciences, Globavir Biosciences, Google, Healint, Health Fidelity, HealthNextGen, HexArmor, Hindsait, Honeywell Safety Products, IBM, Imagen Technologies, Imagia Cybernetics, Infermedica, Infervision, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inside DNA, InSilico Medicine, Intel Corporation, Intendu, Invitrogen, Ion Torrent, Ironwear, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), Jvion, Kapa Biosystems, Keen Eye Technologies, Kimberly-Clark Professional, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lexmark International Inc., LifeGraph, Lucina Health, Lumiata, Lunit, Lytics, Magnea, Maxim Biotech, Maxwell MRI, McKesson Corporation, MCR Safety, Medal, Medalogix, Medasense, MedAware, Medtronic, MedWhat, MedyMatch , Merck, Metabiota, Micron Technology, Microsoft Corporation, Mindshare Medical, Moderna, Morpheo, Niramai Health Analytix, Novarad Corporation, NuMedii, Numerate, Nuritas Pharma Turbine, Nvidia Corporation, Oncora Medical, Ovuline, PeerWell, Pfizer, Philips, Philips Healthcare, PhysIQ., Precision Health Intelligence, Predible Health, Profility, Proscia, pulseData, Pyramex Safety, Qualaris Healthcare Solutions, Qualcomm Incorporated, Qualcomm Incorporated, Qure. Ai, Radians Inc., Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Roam Analytics   , Roche, RxPREDICT, Safety Optical Service, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Sanofi, Saykara, Sellstrom Manufacturing Company (SureWerx), Sense.ly, Sensory Inc., Siemens, Sigma-Aldrich Corp., Skymind Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Toshiba, Vir Biotechnology Inc., VisionAid Inc., WuXi Biologics, Xilinx Inc..


G. COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services Market report includes 24 appendices:

  1. Appendix 1: Differences & Similarities Between Common Flu and Coronavirus
  2. Appendix 2: Coronavirus Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Healthcare Personnel
  3. Appendix 3: CDC Strategies for Optimizing the Supply of Eye Protection
  4. Appendix 4: CDC Strategies for Optimizing the Supply of Isolation Gowns
  5. Appendix 5: CDC Strategy for Optimizing the Supply of Facemasks
  6. Appendix 6:  CDC Strategies for Optimizing the Supply of N95 Respirators
  7. Appendix 7: CDC Adult Vaccine Price List
  8. Appendix 8: The CDC COVID-19 Bio-Safety Guidelines
  9. Appendix 9: The 2020 Global Desperation to Protect Medical Workers
  10. Appendix 10: Disinfection Procedures for COVID-19
  11. Appendix 11: Breakdown of the COVID-19 USA Medical Services Stimulus April 2020
  12. Appendix 12: European Preparedness Against Emerging Epidemics
  13. Appendix 13: Development and Regulation by the CDC and FDA Diagnostic Testing for COVID-19
  14. Appendix 14: The U.S. Defense Production Act: Example FEMA COVID-19 Supply Chain Stabilization
  15. Appendix 15:  The Global Research Collaboration for Infectious Disease Preparedness (GLOPID-R)
  16. Appendix 16: Comparing Clinical COVID-19 Data by Nation
  17. Appendix 17: Home Healthcare IT
  18. Appendix 18: The Difference between PCR and Antibody Tests
  19. Appendix 19: COVID-19 Pandemic Global Economic Effects- 2020-2021
  20. Appendix 20: COVID-19 Tests
  21. Appendix 21: Rapid Communication on the Role of the GeneXpert® Platform for Rapid Molecular Testing for SARS-CoV-2 in the WHO European Region
  22. Appendix 22: Abbreviations
  23. Appendix 23: Glossary
  24. Appendix 24: Bibliography


