It devastated the global economy and created an unpredicted mega market.
As early as January 20, 2020 we recruited all our analysts to research the COVID-19 pandemic mitigation related products purchases. We interviewed hundreds of experts, participated in more than 95 conferences and webinars, reviewed more than 1,500 publications and interviewed executives of more than 65 pandemic related companies.
The team which composed this report brings 43 years of hands on record in the development and commercialization of healthcare products including: antibody antigen detection, E-health, decontamination and biosecurity, PACS, teleradiology, PPE, computerized tomography, medical devices and more. Our team members bring long term relations with the U.S. FDA and CDC as well as the EU CE and other national medical regulatory agencies.
We found that this virus has created a new market worth $251-$459 Billion* per annum – the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products and Services market. To adhere to our high standards of research, as nobody can forecast the future of the pandemic, we include in the report two scenarios:
According to the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market – 2020-2024 report scenarios, the 2020-2024 cumulative market size is expected to be $1.4-$1.9 Trillion. The U.S. and Chinese markets will dominate the global one during the forecast period.
The 2024 COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market (Scenario A), by Region
This 1020-page 5 volume market report is the first and most comprehensive review of the global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today’s strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.
The COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market – 2020-2024 report presents a thorough market analysis of 54 products & services, 6 vertical, 4 revenue source, 5 regional and 13 national markets. Furthermore, the report provides updated extensive data of 37 key vendors.
As countries start to re-open, and you do your best to recover your business, the report brings to your attention multi-billion business opportunities that may assist your struggle to retain business continuity and growth. This newly formed market is not limited to the healthcare supplier’s industry; many business opportunities are being created for industries from geo-surveillance to blockchain, from AI, big-data & deep learning to nonwoven fabrics.
Why Buy this Homeland Security Market Report?
A. Questions answered in this report include:
B. The COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.
With a highly fragmented market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent in the global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:
C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:
D. The report provides an updated extensive data of the leading 37 companies (including companies’ profile, recent annual revenues, COVID-19 mitigation activities & products and contact information).
E. The report includes over 2300 links to the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation community information sources
F. The report mentions > 450 Vendors including the following:
