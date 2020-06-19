Dublin, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market, By Product vs. Service, By Infection Type, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014- 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market is forecast to witness a CAGR of 16% and surpass $ 1 billion by 2025. Growth in the market can be attributed to rising healthcare expenditure, increasing number of surgeries, technological advancements in the field of healthcare IT, and growing awareness and accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities across the globe. Moreover, government policies and initiatives for the prevention of Healthcare-associated Infections (HAIs) are expected to continue boosting the adoption of infection surveillance solutions, globally.



The Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market can be segmented based on product, infection type, end-user and region. In terms of product, the market is bifurcated into Software and Service. In 2019, the software segment dominated the market, primarily due to higher adoption of infection surveillance software by healthcare facilities. The demand for software is higher than services due to technological advancements they offer for efficient management of patient data, analysis and interpretation.



Based on infection type, the market can be segmented into blood stream, urinary tract, surgical site and others. Urinary tract infection dominates the infection type segment, followed by surgical site and blood stream segments. In terms of end-user, infection surveillance solutions market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, long term care facilities, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty centers. Hospitals & clinics are dominating the global market due to the high rate of admission of patients, increasing infections, and rise in the duration of patients staying at the hospitals.



Regionally, North America is the largest market for infection surveillance solutions and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to better healthcare facilities and higher awareness among patients about better healthcare services. Additionally, presence of major companies, continuous progress in healthcare settings and expansion of healthcare IT infrastructure are also driving the infection surveillance solutions market in this region. Asia Pacific is also expected to present lucrative opportunities in the coming years owing to the increasing efforts to avert HAIs and to improve overall healthcare facilities across the region.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market based on product, infection type, end-user, and regional distribution.

To identify major drivers & challenges for the Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

To identify major emerging trends of the Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market.

To identify and profile major companies operating in the Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market.

The study is essential in delivering useful information to the industry stakeholders such as providers, vendors and end-users. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on the growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Asia-Pacific Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. Europe Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. North America Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. North America: Country Analysis



9. South America Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Becton, Dickinson and Company

Baxter International Inc

Wolters Kluwer NV

Premier Inc.

Gojo Industries

BioVigil Healthcare Systems Inc

Medexter Healthcare GmbH

Koninklijke Philips NV

PeraHealth

Deb Group Ltd.

Cerner Corporation

