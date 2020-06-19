Dublin, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Board Sports - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Board Sports market worldwide will grow by a projected US$4.6 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. Summer Boardsports, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.6% and reach a market size of US$20.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Summer Boardsports market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.1% CAGR. Within Europe Germany will add over US$266.3 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$195.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Summer Boardsports segment will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Board Sports market.



Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 3.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$771.9 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Board Sports market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

adidas AG

Aloha Boardsports, Inc.

Billabong International Limited

Boardriders Inc.

Body Glove International, LLC

Burton Snowboards

Capita

Globe International Ltd.

Gul Watersports Ltd.

Hurley International

K2 Snowboarding

Mervin Manufacturing

Meta-Sports CO Ltd.

Never Summer Industries

Nike Skateboarding

Nitro USA, Inc.

O`Neill, Inc.

Rip Curl, Inc.

Volcom, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Board Sports - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Regional Landscape

Emerging Market Trends

Key Board Sports Markets

Impact of Recession on the Global Board Sports Market - A Retrospective Overview

Market Outlook

Surfing: The Most Popular Board Sport

Windsurfing Attracts Commercial Support

Kiteboarding Gains Increased Popularity

Wakeboarding Witnesses Growth

Skateboarding - Exhibiting Mixed Prospects

Global Competitor Market Shares

Board Sports Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Advanced Technology, Popular Widgets and Gizmos, and Performance Apparel Spearhead Market Growth

Innovations in Snow Sports Apparel

Flashdry Technology: A Novel Fabric Technology

Technology Paves the Way for Unique and Sophisticated Products

Skateboards Targeted at Women Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Board Sports & their Rising Popularity among the Fairer Sex

Rising Beach Nourishment Campaigns - A Key Driving Factor

Mother Nature - A Core Driver for the Board Sports Market

Media - A Major Promotional Platform

Sports Coverage on Television - A Key Sales Driver

Manufacturers Tread the E-Commerce Path

Innovative Strategies - Need of the Hour

Greener and Eco-Friendly Snowboards Make their Mark

Evolving Consumer Preferences Pave the Way for New Shapes and Synergies

Board Sports Apparel Undergoes a Makeover

Bindings Garner Attention

R&D - A Major Determinant of Success in the Industry

Marketing and Branding - The Other Key Differentiators

Innovation Takes Precedence over Logistics



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 121



