Dublin, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Container Fleet Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Container Fleet Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Increase in usage of high capacity vessels, Reduces the cost of containers and recent technological advancements in Automotive Container Fleet



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Regional Analysis:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World

Africa

Caribbean

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Product Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increase in usage of high capacity vessels

3.1.2 Reduces the cost of containers

3.1.3 Recent technological advancements in Automotive Container Fleet

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Automotive Container Fleet Market, By End User

4.1 Food and Agriculture

4.1.1 Food and Agriculture Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2 Mining and Minerals

4.2.1 Mining and Minerals Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.3 Retails

4.3.1 Retails Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.4 Oil, Gas and Chemicals

4.4.1 Oil, Gas and Chemicals Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.5 Automotive

4.5.1 Automotive Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.6 Other End Users

4.6.1 Other End Users Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



5 Automotive Container Fleet Market, By Container Types

5.1 Dry Container

5.1.1 Dry Container Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.2 Tank Container

5.2.1 Tank Container Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.3 Reefer Container

5.3.1 Reefer Container Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



6 Automotive Container Fleet Market, By Geography

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.1.1.1 US

6.1.1.2 Canada

6.1.1.3 Mexico

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.2.1.1 Germany

6.2.1.2 U.K.

6.2.1.3 Italy

6.2.1.4 France

6.2.1.5 Spain

6.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.3.1.1 Japan

6.3.1.2 China

6.3.1.3 India

6.3.1.4 Australia

6.3.1.5 New Zealand

6.3.1.6 Rest of APAC

6.4 Middle East

6.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.1.2 UAE

6.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

6.5 Latin America

6.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.5.1.1 Argentina

6.5.1.2 Brazil

6.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America

6.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.6.1.1 Africa

6.6.1.2 Caribbean



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Westfal-Larsen Shipping A/S

8.2 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd

8.3 Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.

8.4 Maersk Line

8.5 Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

8.6 Hyundai Merchant Marine Co. Ltd.

8.7 Hapag Lloyd

8.8 Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Ltd.

8.9 China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company

8.10 CMA CGM

8.11 Merchant Marine Co. Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kizjgl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900