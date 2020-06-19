Dublin, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Virtual and Augmented Reality market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 70.2% by 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include introduction of industry-specific solutions, high demand for augmented reality-based head up displays and recent technological developments in virtual and augmented reality.



Based on device type the market is categorized into virtual reality devices and augmented reality devices. Furthermore, virtual reality devices are divided into projector & display wall, gesture control device and head-mounted display (HMD). Augmented Reality Devices are further categorized into handheld device, head-mounted displays and head-up display (HUD).



Virtual and Augmented Reality market is segregated by component into augmented reality & virtual reality software components and augmented reality & virtual reality hardware components. In addition, augmented reality and virtual reality software component is segregated into cloud-based services and software development kits. Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Hardware Component is divided into semiconductor component, displays, sensors and 3d camera.



Virtual and Augmented Reality market is bifurcated by technology into virtual reality technology and augmented reality technology. Moreover, virtual reality technology is divided into semi-immersive & fully-immersive technologies and non-immersive technology. Augmented Reality Technology is segmented into markerless augmented reality and marker-based augmented reality.

By application the market is segmented into virtual reality applications and augmented reality applications. Furthermore, virtual reality applications is divided into aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, commercial and consumer. Augmented Reality Applications is segmented into medical, commercial, aerospace and defense, consumer and other augmented reality applications.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Regional Analysis:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World

Africa

Caribbean

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Introduction of Industry-Specific Solutions

3.1.2 High Demand for Augmented Reality-Based Head Up Displays

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Virtual and Augmented Reality

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Virtual and Augmented Reality Market, By Device Type

4.1 Virtual Reality Devices

4.1.1 Virtual Reality Devices Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.1 Projector & Display Wall

4.1.1.1.1 Projector & Display Wall Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.2 Gesture Control Device

4.1.1.2.1 Gesture Control Device Market Forecast by Type to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.2.1.1 Data Gloves

4.1.1.2.1.2 Other Gesture Control Device

4.1.1.3 Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

4.1.1.3.1 Head-Mounted Display (HMD) Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2 Augmented Reality Devices

4.2.1 Augmented Reality Devices Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.1 Handheld Device

4.2.1.1.1 Handheld Device Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.2 Head-Mounted Displays

4.2.1.2.1 Head-Mounted Displays Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN) Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.3 Head-Up Display (HUD)

4.2.1.3.1 Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



5 Virtual and Augmented Reality Market, By Component



6 Virtual and Augmented Reality Market, By Technology

6.1 Virtual Reality Technology

6.1.1 Virtual Reality Technology Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.1.1.1 Semi-Immersive & Fully-Immersive Technologies

6.1.1.1.1 Semi-Immersive & Fully-Immersive Technologies Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.1.1.2 Non-Immersive Technology

6.1.1.2.1 Non-Immersive Technology Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.2 Augmented Reality Technology

6.2.1 Augmented Reality Technology Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.2.1.1 Markerless Augmented Reality

6.2.1.1.1 Markerless Augmented Reality Market Forecast by Type to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.2.1.1.1.1 Image Processing-Based

6.2.1.1.1.2 Model-Based Tracking

6.2.1.2 Marker-Based Augmented Reality

6.2.1.2.1 Marker-Based Augmented Reality Market Forecast by Type to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.2.1.2.1.1 Active Marker

6.2.1.2.1.2 Passive Marker



7 Virtual and Augmented Reality Market, By Application

7.1 Virtual Reality Applications

7.2 Augmented Reality Applications

7.2.1 Augmented Reality Applications Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.1 Medical

7.2.1.2 Commercial

7.2.1.3 Aerospace and Defense

7.2.1.4 Consumer

7.2.1.5 Other Augmented Reality Applications



8 Virtual and Augmented Reality Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 DAQRI

10.2 Vuzix Corporation

10.3 Starbreeze

10.4 Sony

10.5 Samsung Electronics

10.6 Razer

10.7 Oculus VR, LLC

10.8 Microsoft Corporation

10.9 Meta Company

10.10 HTC

10.11 Google Inc.

10.12 FOVE

10.13 BAE Systems

10.14 Atheer

10.15 Qualcomm Inc.



