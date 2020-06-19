New York, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hospital EMR Systems Market by Component, Delivery Mode, Type, Hospital Size and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05626718/?utm_source=GNW



• By component, the services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.



Based on components, the hospital EMR systems market is segmented into services, software, and hardware.The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.



The introduction of complex software and the need for software integration and interoperability, which require extensive training and regular upgrades, are the major factors responsible for the large share of the services segment.

By delivery mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital EMR systems market in 2019.Based on the delivery mode, the hospital EMR systems market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based solutions.



The cloud-based segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. An increasing number of hospitals have shifted their preference from on-premise models to cloud-based models, which has contributed towards its market growth.



By type, the general EMR solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital EMR systems market in 2019.

Based on type, the market is segmented into general EMR and specialty EMR solutions.In 2019, the general EMR solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital EMR systems market.



The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the multifunction, multi-specialty capabilities of general EMRs, enabling their use in various specialties through flexible functioning and incorporated plugins.



By hospital size, the small and medium-sized hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital EMR systems market in 2019.

Based on hospital size, the hospital EMR systems market is segmented into small and medium-sized hospitals and large hospitals.In 2019, the small and medium-sized hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the faster adoption of EMRs in small and medium-sized hospitals owing to factors such as ease of transfer of patient data among healthcare providers, lower upfront costs, and ease of deployment.



The breakdown of primary participants is mentioned below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (35%), Tier 2 (45%), and Tier 3 (20%)

• By Designation: C-level (40%), Director-level (35%), and Others (25%)

• By Region: North America (40%), Europe (20%), APAC (30%), Latin America (8%), and the Middle East & Africa (2%)



The prominent players in the hospital EMR systems market are Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), MEDITECH (US), CPSI (US), GE Healthcare (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), MEDHOST (US), eClinicalWorks (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), Intersystems Corporation (US), MTBC (US), Cantata Health (US), Advanced Data Systems Corporation (US), and CureMD (US).



