Dublin, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Polyurethane Sealants Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.0% by 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for low VOC, green & sustainable adhesives & sealants, high demand for adhesives & sealants from the emerging regions and rising demand for lightweight & low carbon emitting vehicles.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Regional Analysis:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World

Africa

Caribbean

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Product Analysis

1.6 Application Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing demand for low VOC, green & sustainable adhesives & sealants

3.1.2 High demand for adhesives & sealants from the emerging regions

3.1.3 Rising demand for lightweight & low carbon emitting vehicles

3.1.4 Growth opportunities/investment opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Polyurethane Sealants Market, By End User

4.1 Paints& Coatings

4.1.1 Paints& Coatings Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2 Adhesives & Sealants

4.2.1 Adhesives & Sealants Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.3 Furniture and Interiors

4.3.1 Furniture and Interiors Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.4 Footwear

4.4.1 Footwear Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.5 Elastomers & binders

4.5.1 Elastomers & binders Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.6 Automotive

4.6.1 Automotive Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.7 Marine

4.7.1 Marine Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.8 General Industrial

4.8.1 General Industrial Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.9 Building & Construction

4.9.1 Building & Construction Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.9.1.1 Sanitary and Kitchen Applications

4.9.1.1.1 Sanitary and Kitchen Applications Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.9.1.2 Glazing

4.9.1.2 Glazing Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.9.1.3 Flooring & Joining Applications

4.9.1.3 Flooring & Joining Applications Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.9.1.4 Other Building & Constructions

4.9.1.4.1 Other Building & Constructions Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.10 Other End Users

4.10.1 Other End Users Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



5 Polyurethane Sealants Market, By Product Type

5.1 Two-Component

5.1.1 Two-Component Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.2 One-Component

5.2.1 One-Component Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



6 Polyurethane Sealants Market, By Application

6.1 Hot Melt Adhesives

6.1.1 Hot Melt Adhesives Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

6.2.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.3 Engineering Plastics

6.3.1 Engineering Plastics Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.4 Automotive Plastics

6.4.1 Automotive Plastics Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.5 Geosynthetics

6.5.1 Geosynthetics Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.6 Green Coating

6.6.1 Green Coating Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.7 Polymer Emulsions

6.7.1 Polymer Emulsions Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.8 Adhesive

6.8.1 Adhesive Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.9 Packaging

6.9.1 Packaging Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.10 Dispersants

6.10.1 Dispersants Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



7 Polyurethane Sealants Market, By Ingredients

7.1 Toluene diisocyanate (TDI)

7.1.1 Toluene diisocyanate (TDI) Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.2 Succinic Acid

7.2.1 Succinic Acid Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.3 Polyols

7.3.1 Polyols Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.4 Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)

7.4.1 Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.5 Bio-Based Polyols

7.5.1 Bio-Based Polyols Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



8 Polyurethane Sealants Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 3M

10.2 Asian Paints Ltd

10.3 BASF SE

10.4 H.B. Fuller

10.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

10.6 KCC Corporation

10.7 Konishi Co., Ltd.

10.8 Kmmerling Chemische Fabrik Kg

10.9 PCI Augsburg GmbH

10.10 Mapei SpA

10.11 Soudal N.V.

10.12 Arkema S.A.

10.13 EMS-Chemie Holding AG

10.14 The DOW Chemical Company

10.15 The Yokohama Rubber Co.,Ltd.

10.16 RPM International Inc.

10.17 Pidilite Industries Limited



