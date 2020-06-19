FOND DU LAC, Wisc., June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), has entered into an agreement with Frydenbø to become the preferred engine partner of the company’s boat brands Sting and Nordkapp in all global markets. Frydenbø recently concluded a process to select an engine partner that would match the needs of their customers and chose Mercury as the right partner for their boat brands.

“Mercury is associated with quality, performance, and reliability – a perfect match with Nordkapp and Sting,” said Hans Petter Slang, CEO in Frydenbø`s Marine division. “The new collaboration will help us achieve high ambitions for growth in established markets.”

“We are excited to grow our partnership with Frydenbø and are proud to be associated with the strong Sting and Nordkapp brands,” said Marty Bass, Mercury Marine President, EMEA. “Frydenbø and Mercury are two global companies with a strong history of innovation in the marine industry and share a common passion for product leadership. This partnership gives both companies an opportunity to expand our customer base globally in the near term and work on opportunities for additional growth in the future.

Frydenbø has a long history in the marine industry, manufacturing Nordkapp and Sting in their Poland factory as well as distributing other leading boat brands that currently have relationships with Mercury Marine.

Frydenbø will begin selling boats powered by Mercury for MY21 and plan to show off the partnership and new models in September at Båter i sjøen, Scandinavia’s largest floating boatshow.

About Mercury Marine

Headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wis., Mercury Marine is the world’s leading manufacturer of recreational marine propulsion engines. A $3 billion division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), Mercury provides engines, boats, services and parts for recreational, commercial and government marine applications, empowering boaters with products that are easy to use, extremely reliable and backed by the most dedicated customer support in the world. Mercury’s industry-leading brand portfolio includes Mercury outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; MotorGuide trolling motors; Mercury propellers; Mercury inflatable boats; Mercury SmartCraft electronics; Attwood marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea marine parts distribution; and Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils. More information is available at mercurymarine.com.

About Frydenbø:

Frydenbø has long experience in the sale of boats, motors, and marine products. The Marine Group manufactures and sells Nordkapp and Sting boats, which are produced on their own factory in Poland, and distributes Zodiac (Norway and Sweden), Iron (Norway) and Beneteau (Sweden). Frydenbø`s Marine division is part of Frydenbø Group, a family owned group consisting of 5 businesses: Marine, Cars, Real Estate, Industry and NXT (investment / innovation). Frydenbø Group has 550 employees and a revenue of NOK 3 billion in 2019.

Lee Gordon Director – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003 Mercury Office: 920-924-1808 Cell: 904-860-8848 Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com