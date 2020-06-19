Dublin, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sunless Tanners - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Sunless Tanners market worldwide will grow by a projected US$259 Million, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. Sunless Tanners, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 4.1% and reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Sunless Tanners market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.

As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.9% CAGR. Within Europe Germany will add over US$14.5 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$11.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Sunless Tanners segment will reach a market size of US$71 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Sunless Tanners market.

Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$42.5 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Sunless Tanners market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Avon Products Inc.
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Christian Dior SE
  • Edgewell Personal Care LLC
  • Fake Bake
  • Kao Corporation
  • L`Oral S.A.
  • Shiseido Co. Ltd.
  • TanTowel
  • The Este Lauder Companies Inc.
  • Unilever Plc

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Sunless Tanners: The Desire for Glowing, Healthy and Naturally Tanned Look Boosts Market Growth
  • Europe Leads Sunless Tanners Market, Latin America Set to Spearhead Future Growth
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Health Risks of Natural Tanning Shift Focus onto Self-Tanning Products
  • Regulations Prohibiting Commercial Tanning Salons Presents Huge Growth Potential for Sunless Tanners Market
  • Promising Growth of Sun Care Market - A Considerable Opportunity for Sunless Tanners Market
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Sunless Tanners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Improving Manufacturing Processes and Quality of Ingredients Resolve Orange Color Effect and Unpleasant Odor Issues in Self-Tan Products
  • Rising Popularity of Tanning among Men Augurs Well for Sunless Tanners Market
  • Advanced Formulas and Technologies in Sunless Tanning Market
  • Next-Generation Products Help Self-Tanners Market to Shine Bright
  • Understanding the Usage and Performance of Self-Tanners
  • Characteristics that Make a Great Self Tanner
  • Manufacturers Focus on Developing DHA-Free Sunless Tanning Products
  • Rising Demand for Self-tan Products with Organic and Natural Ingredients
  • Popular Natural and Organic Sunless Tanners - A Review
  • Consumers Exhibit Inclination towards Multifunctional Self-Tanning Products with Multiple Benefits
  • Self-Tanning Market Gets Premium Makeover
  • Self-tan Eraser Products - Prepping Skin for Next Application of Tan
  • How Safe Are Self-Tanning Products?
  • Sunless Tanning Pills: An Ingestible Alternative to Fake Tan Products
  • Rising Prominence of Home Remedies Threatens Commercial Self-Tan Products
  • Self-Tanning Products for Sensitive Skin: Addressing Needs of People with Skin Issues
  • Tanning Water: The Leading Tanning Trend
  • St Tropez's Self-Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mousse
  • The Water from Tan-Luxe
  • Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Water
  • Invisi Foaming Tan Water from Vita Liberata
  • Social Media Emerges as a Vital Tool to Increase Consumer Engagement and Promote Sales

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 31

