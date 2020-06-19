New York, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Crypto Asset Management Market by Solution,), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05619614/?utm_source=GNW

4 billion in 2020 to USD 1.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.8% during the forecast period. The increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in crypto asset management technology would drive market growth.



Based on solution, the wallet management segment to hold a higher market share in 2020

Wallet management solution enables businesses to secure their digital assets and streamline business operations.Moreover, asset managers and small financial institutions mainly use this solution.



The adoption of cryptocurrency is growing across large as well as small financial institutions. Therefore, the wallet management segment registers the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Based on application type, the mobile segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Mobile apps created for exchanging cryptocurrencies can make things easier for asset traders and miners.Various stock market apps came into being featuring cryptocurrency apps; these types of apps not only allow them to have total control over the digital assets, but one can also trade with them.



Therefore, the mobile segment holds the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Among regions, Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global crypto asset management market during the forecast period.APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, Japan, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand, which are expected to register high growth rates in the crypto asset management market.



Industries such as financial institutions, healthcare, retail and eCommerce, and travel and hospitality are expected to adopt crypto asset management solutions at the highest rate in the region. Companies operating in APAC would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization-motivated policies of the governments, as well as from the growing digitalization, which is expected to have a significant impact on the business community.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 29%, and Tier 3 – 46%

• By Designation: C-level – 55%, D-level – 29%, and Others – 16%

• By Region: North America – 28%,Europe– 30%, Asia Pacific– 32%,RoW – 10%



Major vendors offering crypto asset management solutions include Coinbase (US), Gemini (US), Crypto Finance (Switzerland), Vo1t (UK), Bakkt (US), BitGo (US), Ledger (France), Metaco SA (Switzerland), ICONOMI (Slovenia), Xapo (US), itBit (US), Koine Finance (UK), Amberdata (US), Gem (US), Tradeium (US), Blox (Israel), Opus labs (Belgium), Binance (Malta), Kryptographe (US), Koinly (UK), Altpocket (Sweden), Mintfort (Germany), Coinstats (Armenia), Anchorage (US) and CoinTracker (US).



Research Coverage

The study covers the crypto asset management market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by solution, application type, deployment mode, end user, organization size, enterprise vertical, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall crypto asset management market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05619614/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001