The global sports protective equipment market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.



Globally, there has been a significant rise in the prominence of ball sports, owing to the health and wellness trends, the increasing influence of social media, celebrity endorsements, and rise in the number of international sports events are encouraging consumers to enter some of the other sorts of sports activities. Football, basketball, and rugby are some of the popular ball sports with a significant amount of sports participation rate, across the world. This, in turn, has increased the demand for ball sports protective equipment, across the world.



Furthermore, players operating in the sports protective equipment market are embarking on significant investments to design customized products with essential assistance features, such as lightweight and comfort with enhanced protection. Additionally, the introduction of new products is creating a significant opportunity for key players to expand their product portfolio and to achieve a competitive advantage in the market.



Key Market Trends



Increased Sports Participation Rate Owing to Favorable Government Initiatives



Globally, there has been a significant rise in the sports participation rate, owing to the increasing adoption of healthy lifestyles and the preference for staying fit has increased consumer indulgence in various sports activities. In addition, there is a rise in women's participation rate that is likely to boost the demand for the various sports equipment in this market, across the world. Various governing associations are offering multi-faceted support to increase the women participation rate.



For instance, in 2018, love. Golf, a UK initiative was introduced, aimed at increasing women's and girls' involvement in golf by focusing primarily on the social aspects of the game. Furthermore, various governing bodies and sports authorities/associations are introducing grassroots programs that are held at schools, colleges, and clubs to encourage participation. Such initiatives are expected to further boost the demand for sports protective equipment.



Europe Holds Significant Share in the Market



Europe holds a significant share in the market, owing to the well-penetrated sports environment and enormous athlete participation rate witnessed in the region. Furthermore, the booming enthusiasm for country-level and international tournaments is gaining tremendous followers in the region and is leading to a large number of athlete admissions every year, which is, therefore, propelling the demand for associated businesses, including sports protective equipment. In addition, companies are adopting competitive strategies by investing more to develop new-generation technologies for the production of sports protective equipment, so as to develop a unique product portfolio, further driving the market growth in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The global sports protective equipment market studied is highly competitive with the presence of regional and international competitors. The market is dominated by players, like Nike Inc., Adidas AG, and Under Armour. These companies are leveraging on expanding their presence into emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific, with a focus on expanding their revenue base. In addition, key players are focusing on online distribution channels for their online marketing and branding of their products, in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer base.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dlfklc

