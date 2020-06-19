Dallas,Texas, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Printing Inks Market Size 2019 By Product (Gravure, Flexographic, Lithographic & Digital) Resin Type (Modified resin, Modified Cellulose, Acrylic & Polyurethane), Region and Forecast to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The market research report on global printing inks gives an in-depth analysis of the market based on factors impacting the market that have been driving the market and future opportunities. The historic year considered is from 2015 to 2018 followed by a forecast from 2019 to 2025. Prominent players operating in the global printing inks market have been studied in detail.

Growing demand for printing inks in the end-use industries and consumer- specific formulations which include packaging and labels sector, commercial printing, publications coupled with its superior properties to produce text, design or images. The market is expected to grow at USD 7.2 billion by 2025.

The global market size of printing inks was estimated at slightly over USD 5.1 billion in 2019. The industry is driven by demand for products and consumer-specific formulations. Applications such as industrial printing, magazines, packaging, corrugated cartons, and others coupled with customer-specific needs, such as eco-friendly solutions, have led to increasing global demand for inks. The superior properties of the materials, such as pigments, binders, solubilizers, and additives for the production of text, design, or images, together with growing demand from the packaging industry, commercial printing, and evolving customer preferences, are expected to have unceasing demand in the future.

Packaging and publishing / commercial printing are two major application segments of the industry.

Types of inks are typically classified based on their manufacturing process, which involves engraving/rotogravure, lithography, and digital flexographic production. Other systems, usually modern, account for a smaller portion of revenues produced annually. Growing concerns about the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and toxic metals found in certain ink printing solutions have prompted government agencies to shift towards bio-friendly alternatives and have resulted in a strict regulatory structure for manufacturers. Packaging & labels are the biggest and fastest ink application group, accounting for more than 30% of total product revenue. The growth of this application has witnessed a booming trend in the last five years due to the increasing middle-class population in emerging nations such as India and Thailand, the shift in customer preference for the convenience of food packaging & online retail with extensive internet penetration and the demand for biodegradable goods.

In addition to crude oil derivatives and inorganic pigments, which are the main raw materials, the production of affordable and non-toxic raw materials, such as graphene, carbon, and modified celluloid, is at the forefront of research initiatives. This industry is heavily influenced and driven by technological advances and processes such as inkjet devices and digital printing.

