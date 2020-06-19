New York, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Shortwave Infrared Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Scanning Type, Technology, Application, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05106686/?utm_source=GNW





Line-scan SWIR, by scanning type, to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Line-scan SWIR technology contains a single row of pixels used to capture data very quickly.As the object moves past the camera, a complete image can be reconstructed in the software, line by line.



Line-scan systems are best employed in high-speed processing or fast-moving conveyor line applications. Unlike area-scan detectors, a line-scan detector can expose a new image while the previous image is still transferring its data as the pixel readout is faster than the camera exposure.



Monitoring and Inspection, by application type, to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The increase in the use of SWIR technology in inspection of manufacturing of products like glass, food and beverage, automobile etc. has led to the increase in the demand of SWIR technology. Moreover, SWIR technology is used in monitoring applications in order to make sure the product is built with the specifications which are standardized by the manufacturer.



Uncooled SWIR technology to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The growth of this segment can be attributed to the long service life and low sensitivity to light exposure of uncooled SWIR cameras, as well as the use of vanadium oxide resistors.The common type of thermal imaging devices—uncooled systems—operates quietly and can be activated immediately.



Security & surveillance is the major application area for which uncooled SWIR cameras are used in the shortwave infrared market.



APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

As the region’s electronic manufacturing capabilities are increasing, especially in countries such as China, Japan, and India, the demand for SWIR technology is growing.A camera’s ability to see through semiconductor materials using SWIR technology is extremely beneficial to the manufacturing process as infrared images highlight defects such as cracks inside the silicon wafer.



SWIR systems save manufacturers money and help eliminate waste. High frame rate SWIR cameras are extremely effective at these tasks.



Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: APAC – 45%, North America – 20%, Europe – 30%, and RoW – 5%



The major players profiled in this report include:

• Collins Aerospace (US)

• FLIR Systems (US)

• Xenics NV (Belgium)

• New Imaging Technologies (France)

• Allied Vision Technologies (Germany)

• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan)

• Photon etc. (Canada)

• Teledyne Princeton Instruments (US)

• Sofradir Group (France)

• Raptor Photonics (UK)

• Opgal Optronics (Israel)

• Intevac (US)

• InView Technology (US)

• Sierra-Olympic Technologies (US)

• Fluxdata (US)



Research Coverage

The report segments the SWIR market into scanning type (area scan and line scan), technology (cooled and uncooled), application (security and surveillance, monitoring and inspection, and detection), vertical (industrial and non-industrial). The report also provides market sizes for 4 main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to buy the report



The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the SWIR market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market size and subsegments across different applications and regions.

2. The report provides a detailed analysis of the SWIR market with the help of competitive leadership mapping, including crucial companies in the market and their relations in the ecosystem.

3. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

4. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, including strategies such as product launches and product developments in the SWIR market.

