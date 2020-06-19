New York, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Full-body Scanners Market by End-Use Sector, Technology, Output, Detection, Component And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941014/?utm_source=GNW

With the number of terror attacks increasing across the globe over the last decade, governments are taking stringent measures to prevent them. This is driving the full-body scanners market.



Dual view scanners are widely used to enhance security in prisons and are estimated to lead the full-body scanners market in 2020.

Based on the output, the full-body scanners market is segmented into single view, dual view, and 3D.Full-body scanners scan the subject and generate an image that is analyzed for concealed weapons and other contraband.



The dual view segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the full-body scanners market during the forecast period, owing to its high rate of threat detection.Two separate images are generated—one of the torso and one of the whole body—to increase the chances of identifying contraband inside the subject’s body.



These scanners see particularly high adoption in prisons.



Automatic full-body scanners is estimated to lead the market in 2020.

Based on detection, the full-body scanners market is segmented into manual and automatic.These devices scan the target and generate an image that is analyzed for concealed weapons and contraband.



This analysis is conducted either manually by an operator or through automatic threat detection.Automatic detection is widely used at airports; this segment is expected to grow at a higher rate in the market.



Automatic detection eliminates the need for a human operator, thus making the detection free from human error. In this form of detection, the image generated is further analyzed with the help of algorithms that can identify the object by analyzing its properties such as mass, shape, radiation emitted, and other categorizing factors.



North America is estimated to account for the major share of the full-body scanners market in 2020.

Based on the region, the North American full-body scanners market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.North America has the highest number of transport and critical infrastructure hubs.



The region also has the highest number of airports and prisons, which presents significant opportunities for the full-body scanners market. The region houses key manufacturers such as Leidos Security Detection & Automation, Rapiscan Systems, Adani, Tek 84 Inc., and Liberty Defense, among others.



Smiths Detection Group Ltd. (UK), Leidos Security Detection & Automation (US), Rapiscan Systems (US), ADANI (US), OD Security (Netherlands), Tek 84 Inc (US), Westminster International Ltd (UK), Nuctech Co Ltd. (China), Millivision Technologies (US), Brijot Imaging Systems, Inc. (US), Braun & Company Ltd (UK), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), and C.E.I.A. SpA (US) are the key players in the full-body scanners market.



