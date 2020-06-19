UAB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

On June 19, 2020 the Supervisory Board of the Company approved updated long-term corporate strategy (hereinafter – the Strategy) of Ignitis Group (hereinafter – the Group) and strategic plan for the period 2020–2023.

The Strategy update follows the renewed letter of expectations from the Company’s sole shareholder–Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania. This letter is published on the website of the Company, at https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/shareholders .

Commitment to the decarbonisation, the modernization of the energy system, the development of renewable energy and innovations will be in focus during the implementation of updated strategy of the Group. These commitments reflect the expectations of shareholder for the Group’s strategic priorities: ensuring a reliable and flexible energy system, developing green generation and innovative solutions, ensuring sustainable development adhering to the environmental, social and governance principles.

The Group aligns its strategic goals with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and is committed to reduce net carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions to zero by 2050. The renewed Strategy is also aligned with the targets of National Energy Independence Strategy.

Development of green generation remains one of key priorities of sustainable development for the Group. The Group is also looking to maintain leadership in its home markets – the Baltic countries, Poland and Finland – and will explore new opportunities in countries which are in the energy transition path.

Financial discipline remains central to updated Ignitis Group’s strategy.

The Strategic plan, which includes additional details on the near-term goals and objectives of the Group, will be reviewed and assessed annually.

The documents of the Strategy and the Strategic plan for 2020-2023 are attached, they can also be found on the website of the Company, at: https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/strategy .

Separate operational guidelines of the Company and Group presented in these documents (including potential projects, development opportunities and alternatives) cannot be considered as a commitment or any other final decision or proposal to invest, to enter into transactions or to perform other actions.

Information about all particular decisions, if they must be publicly disclosed, will be disclosed in accordance with the legislation governing the disclosure of such information and ensuring the provision of necessary, sufficient and comprehensive information to the stakeholders and the implementation of the transparency principles.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 76076

Attachments