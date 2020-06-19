Dublin, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7% by 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rise in surgical method volumes and growing number of road accidents.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Product Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rise in Surgical Method Volumes

3.1.2 Growing Number of Road Accidents

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market, By Medical Application

4.1 Medication Administration

4.2 Nutrition and Buffer Solution

4.3 Volume Expanders

4.4 Blood Based Products



5 Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market, By End User

5.1 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.2 Clinics

5.3 Hospitals



6 Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market, By Product

6.1 Intravenous Catheter

6.2 Infusion Pumps

6.3 Implantable Port

6.4 Hypodermic Needles

6.5 Other Products



7 Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Terumo Medical Corporation

9.2 BRIEF-Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

9.3 Baxter International Inc.

9.4 iRadimed Corporation

9.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

9.6 Grifols, S.A.

9.7 Teleflex Medical Inc.

9.8 CVS Health Corporation

9.9 Smith & Nephew plc

9.10 AngioDynamics, Inc.

9.11 Medtronic Inc.

9.12 B. Braun Melsungen AG

9.13 Vifor Pharma Group

9.14 Insulet Corporation

9.15 BioScrip, Inc.

9.16 Pfizer Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9n5i4w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900